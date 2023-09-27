EXCLUSIVE: Tovino Thomas on 2018's official entry to Oscars 2024: 'This was not an easy movie to...'

Forging its path to success, director Jude Anthany Joseph's film 2018 starring Tovino Thomas became a phenomenon in the world of Malayalam cinema proudly holding the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2023. Now, 2018 is India's official entry for the Oscars 2024. It's a testament to the enduring quality and impact of the film and is all set to be recognized on such a prestigious stage.

While the filmmaker is keeping their fingers crossed for its success, Tovino Thomas in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, said, "Double the excitement, double the happiness."

The actor, over the phone from Amsterdam, where he won the 'Best Asian Actor' trophy at the Septimius Awards for 2018, further expressed his happiness on waking up to such a piece of wonderful news.

"I'm in Amsterdam and just woke up to the news of 2018 making it to Oscars 2024. The news has left me extremely happy and I wish I were in Kerala to celebrate the moment with my team but as soon as I reach Kerala, this calls for a party. Am happy, our hard work has paid off in making this beautiful movie," said Tovino as 2018 has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2024.

He continued expressing how it is a great achievement for the filmmaker, cast, and crew working hard to create this masterpiece. "This was not an easy movie to make...When we were making it, we never thought or made to win awards but wanted to show what Kerala went through in 2018 during the floods...the entire team stood together, and am happy that we made it all with pure intentions as our hard work is paid off in theatres and is now traveling across the country. Hoping to receive many more applauds," Tovino concluded calling it a proud moment for the Malayalam film industry and for India as a whole.

The 96th Oscars for films released in 2023 will be held on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles!

In 2018, the film Everyone is a Hero was produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C. K. Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph. It features outstanding performances from a talented ensemble cast, which includes Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Indrans, Sudheesh, Gilu Joseph, Vinitha Koshy, Aju Varghese, Thanvi Ram, and Gauthami Nair.

