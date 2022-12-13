EXCLUSIVE Unstoppable with NBK 2: Balayya roasts Prabhas over dating rumours with Anushka Shetty, Kriti Sanon
Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Balayya pulls Prabhas' leg over dating rumours with Anushka Shetty and Kriti Sanon.
The New Year special episode of 'Unstoppable with NBK 2' ft. Prabhas and actor Gopichand will definitely be a fascinating watch. As we all know, Prabhas is actually a very private person in real life. But for the first time ever, the audience will get to witness a never seen side of the Baahubali star. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Balayya pulls Prabhas' leg over dating rumours with Anushka Shetty and Kriti Sanon.
NBK trolled Prabhas on how his name has been linked with many actresses before and the Pan-India star took every joke on him sportingly. "From asking a million-dollar question about his marriage to pulling his leg over his relationship rumours with actresses in the industry, NBK will be seen having some interesting conversations with Prabhas on the show. The most eligible bachelor of Tollywood made some noise with NBK and spilled some secrets and talked about his personal life," reveals a source close to the development.
"Prabhas and Gopichand's episode will be all things about their personal life and no movies. Prabhas enjoyed every bit of the moment during the shoot," adds the source. Nandamuri Balakrishna will bring out masti and the fun side of him on the show.
On a related note, Kriti Sanon recently slammed rumours of her planning to get married to her Adipurush co-star Prabhas. Kriti wrote on Instagram, "It's neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji)."
Prabhas and Gopichand's Unstoppable with NBK 2 will be aired during New Year, i.e on December 30th!
