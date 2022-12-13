EXCLUSIVE Unstoppable with NBK 2: Balayya roasts Prabhas over dating rumours with Anushka Shetty, Kriti Sanon

The New Year special episode of 'Unstoppable with NBK 2' ft. Prabhas and actor Gopichand will definitely be a fascinating watch. As we all know, Prabhas is actually a very private person in real life. But for the first time ever, the audience will get to witness a never seen side of the Baahubali star. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Balayya pulls Prabhas' leg over dating rumours with Anushka Shetty and Kriti Sanon.

NBK trolled Prabhas on how his name has been linked with many actresses before and the Pan-India star took every joke on him sportingly. "From asking a million-dollar question about his marriage to pulling his leg over his relationship rumours with actresses in the industry, NBK will be seen having some interesting conversations with Prabhas on the show. The most eligible bachelor of Tollywood made some noise with NBK and spilled some secrets and talked about his personal life," reveals a source close to the development.