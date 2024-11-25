Gunaa re-release: Kamal Haasan starrer classic psychological romantic movie to hit big screens once again post legal dispute

Kamal Haasan's movie Gunaa is all set to re-release in theaters once again after many years. According to a recent report by industry insider Sreedhar Pillai, the psychological romantic drama is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 29, 2024.

The film, directed by Santhana Bharathi, was initially released in theaters on November 5, 1991, and is now making its way back to theaters after decades. Back in the day, the film reportedly had an average run at the box office despite receiving critical acclaim and attaining cult-classic status over the years.

Initially, the film was supposed to be re-released in theaters on June 21, 2024, but the Madras High Court stalled it over copyright claims. However, in September, the ban was lifted.

See the official post for Gunaa re-release here:

The movie Gunaa starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role features the actor as a recently released psychiatric patient. Being mentally disturbed, the character lives in the delusion of a prospective wife, imagining her as an avatar of the goddess Abhirami.

On a fateful day, he encounters Rohini, an heiress, and assumes her to be his destined wife. He kidnaps her, and the rest of the movie focuses on the budding romance between the two and the consequences that follow.

Besides Kamal Haasan, the movie also featured actors like Roshini (in her only screen appearance), Rekha, Janagaraj, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Girish Karnad, Sharat Saxena, and many more in key roles. Despite having a limited run in theaters, the film’s prominence grew over the years, paving the way for psychotic characters to be explored in Tamil cinema.

Interestingly, the location where the movie was shot, Devil’s Kitchen, became a famous tourist attraction after the film and is now popularly known as Guna Caves. The 2024 Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys explored the same location and extensively used the song Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan from the Kamal Haasan starrer throughout its narrative.

Moving ahead, Kamal Haasan was last seen playing a lead role in the film Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The sequel film to the duo’s own 1996 hit Indian was a continuation of the vigilante hero’s story who fought against corruption within the country.

Moreover, the actor is next set to appear in the film Thug Life, marking his reunion with legendary director Mani Ratnam. The movie also stars Silambarasan TR in a lead role and is scheduled for release on June 5, 2025.

