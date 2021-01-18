KRACK Box-office Collection: Ravi Teja’s Film emerges the FIRST BLOCKBUSTER of Indian Cinema in Covid times

Ravi Teja is back, as Krack dominates at the box-office resulting in almost 150% recovery for the distributors in just eight days. A detailed collection report

Ravi Teja’s KRACK continued with its golden run at the box-office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as the film raked in a distributor share of Rs 2.20 crore on Sunday taking the 8-day total share to Rs 23.15 crore. The gross total of Krack stands at Rs 40 crore, whereas the net collection till date is Rs 34 crore plus. The film has emerged the first blockbuster of Indian cinema in the covid times, and is all set to get close to the distributor share of Rs 30 crore in Telugu speaking states, as against the investment of Rs 16.50 crore, thereby resulting in a return of almost 100%.

Krack has also marked the comeback of Ravi Teja and has upped the stakes of his next film, Khiladi in the Telugu trade. We also hear that various producers from Bollywood are in conversations with the producers of Krack to bag the Hindi remake rights and within the next few days, there should be an update on who would bring it to the screen in Bollywood. Krack was the first choice of audience in Telugu speaking states and recorded a better trend than Vijay’s much spoken about film, Master, which is an achievement of sorts.

While not much was expected from Krack prior to it’s release owing to the “fading stardom” of Ravi Teja and the reduced occupancy due to the pandemic, the film has defied all the talks and emerged a blockbuster. It also reinstated Teja’s pull among the audience with the right film and put forth a statement that cinema is here to stay, and the audience will be back in cinema’s for an entertaining film with a known star.

A day wise break up of distributors share in Telugu states:

Day 1: Rs 6.30 crore

Day 2: Rs 3.00 crore

Day 3: Rs 2.60 crore

Day 4: Rs 2.55 crore

Day 5: Rs 2.20 crore

Day 6: Rs 2.20 crore

Day 7: Rs 2.00 crore

Day 8: Rs 2.30 crore

Total: Rs 23.15 crore

Investment: Rs 16.50 crore

Recovery: 140%

Stay Tuned for more on box-office of Krack and Master!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×