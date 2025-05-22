Level Cross OTT Release: When and where to watch Asif Ali, Amala Paul’s Malayalam psychological drama

Level Cross was released in July 2024 and opened to positive responses from both critics and audiences alike. The Malayalam psychological drama showcases the lives of a few individuals who are centered around a level crossing. The movie is now all set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Level Cross

Level Cross can now be streamed online on OTT. The film is available in its original Malayalam and dubbed Tamil versions on SimplySouth. However, it would only be accessible to viewers outside India.

Sharing a clip from the film, the streaming giant announced the same on X and wrote, “A surreal encounter that changes everything forever. #LevelCross (Malayalam and Tamil) is now streaming for FREE on Simply South, worldwide (excluding India).”

Check it out here:

Official trailer and plot of Level Cross

Level Cross revolves around the story of a disheveled man, Raghu, who is employed as the gatekeeper of a level crossing in a remote dwelling. His mundane life goes for a toss when he finds an unconscious woman at his door.

As he helps her recover, Raghu is narrated the horror-struck past of the woman who reveals herself to be Chaithali, a runaway girl allegedly hiding from her abusive husband. In return, he too narrates his story of being betrayed in marriage by his wife, who even killed his mother.

What follows is a crossover of half-truths and lies between the two of them, both equal culprits in their past and how they bond over their shared pain. The movie ends, leaving loose ends for audiences.

Cast and crew of Level Cross

Level Cross stars Asif Ali, Amala Paul, Sharaf U Dheen, Dyna Suresh, Lal Jose and Indrans. It is written and directed by Arfaz Ayub and is produced jointly by Jeethu Joseph and Ramesh P. Pillai. Vishal Chandrashekhar has composed the musical score of the film.

