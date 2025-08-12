Maaman Ending Explained: Why did Soori’s Inba decide to stay away from his nephew despite loving him?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Maaman, starring Soori in the lead role, hit the big screens on May 16, 2025. Following its theatrical run, the movie became available for streaming on the OTT platform, ZEE5, from August 8, 2025.

If you’ve watched the movie and are still confused about its ending, here’s a quick explainer for you.

Advertisement

What is Soori starrer Maaman about?

Maaman begins in a village near Trichy, where Inba’s (played by Soori) sister, Girija, is constantly taunted by her in-laws for her inability to bear a child. After 10 years of medical treatment and continuous prayers, Girija finally gets pregnant.

During this joyous time, Inba takes extraordinary care of his sister, which even catches the attention of her gynecologist, Rekha. Impressed by his selflessness, Rekha develops feelings for him and eventually falls in love.

Girija gives birth to a baby boy, Nilan, affectionately nicknamed Laddu. Inba becomes extremely protective of his nephew and does everything to fulfill the child’s wishes.

As years pass, Inba and Rekha (Aishwarya Lekshmi) decide to tie the knot, despite her parents having reservations. After their marriage, Laddu proves to be a precocious and often demanding presence in their lives.

Initially, Rekha brushes it off as typical childhood behavior, but over time, she grows increasingly frustrated due to the lack of privacy and space in her relationship with Inba. Even their planned honeymoon gets canceled due to Laddu’s antics.

Advertisement

This leads to an argument between Inba and Rekha. Though they appear to resolve it, tensions continue to build. The situation worsens when Girija (Swasika) mishears Rekha referring to her son as “mental,” when, in fact, she meant Laddu was simply hyperactive.

Feeling insulted, Girija creates a rift and kicks out Inba and his wife from her son’s ear-piercing ceremony. Around the same time, Rekha receives a transfer order to Madurai. Inba agrees to move out of Trichy to start fresh and bring a balance to his life.

What happens after Inba moves to Madurai?

After moving to Madurai, Inba and Rekha finally find time for themselves, and Rekha becomes pregnant. However, she soon discovers that Girija has told Laddu that Inba has died, hoping to help the boy cope emotionally and avoid distress.

Shocked by this, Rekha demands that Inba completely cut ties with his sister’s family, making him swear on their unborn child. But things turn dramatic when Girija, her husband, and Laddu are involved in a serious accident, prompting Inba to visit them, breaking his promise to Rekha.

Advertisement

Feeling betrayed, Rekha accuses Inba of prioritizing his sister over their own relationship and decides to end their marriage. Eventually, Rekha gives birth to twins, and Girija meets her to apologize.

Later, Laddu visits Rekha and the babies, admitting that his behaviour has caused many of the problems. He asks for forgiveness.

Moved by Laddu’s heartfelt apology, Rekha decides to put her differences aside and reunite with Inba. He, in turn, promises to find a balance between his love for his wife and his family.

ALSO READ: 'Ram Charan 200': Upasana explains the special meaning behind her husband's contact name