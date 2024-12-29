Malayalam actor Dileep Sankar found dead in a hotel room in Kerala; investigation underway

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Malayalam actor Dileep Sankar was discovered dead in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram today, December 29. According to a report by The New Indian Express, police have registered a case regarding the incident. Reports indicate that Dileep had checked into the hotel four days earlier.

Hotel staff stated he hadn’t left his room for two days. On Sunday, a foul odor from the room prompted them to open it, where they found him deceased. Police were immediately alerted and reached the scene. A senior police officer confirmed that a forensic team was sent to inspect the room.

Dileep's fellow actors had attempted to reach him over the phone but received no reply. They even went to the hotel to check on him but were unable to meet him before his passing. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"There are no signs of foul play at this stage. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem," the police said as quoted by the publication.

Actress Seema G Nair paid tribute to Dileep Sankar following his demise and penned a heartfelt note on her social media handle. She wrote, "Tributes. Didn't you call me 5 days ago? I couldn't talk to you because I had a headache that day. I only found out about it when a journalist called me. What happened to you, Dileep? Nothing is wrong, God. I don't know what to write."

Meanwhile, his last social media post was made six days ago. In it, he promoted the film Pravinkoodu Shappu, which is scheduled for release on January 16, 2025.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.