Romance tales: Did you know that Vijay Sethupathi met his wife Jessy for the first time on their engagement day?

Vijay Sethupathi prefers to keep his personal life away from the limelight. Perhaps the actor has made this conscious decision to safeguard his family against unwanted attention, scrutiny, and social judgments.

Despite immense success, nothing much is known about Sethupathi’s personal life. He has rarely stepped out in public with his wife and kids. The actor has been leading a blissful marital life with his wife Jessy for more than two decades.

The couple is blessed with 2 children - a son and a daughter. But are you aware of how Vijay Sethupathi and his wife Jessy met?

Vijay Sethupathi and wife Jessy’s social media love

Before stepping into the Industry, Vijay did a series of odd jobs for pocket money. He worked as a salesman at a retail store, a cashier at a fast food joint, and even at the phone booth. The actor completed his graduation from the Dhanraj Baid Jain College in Thoraipakam.

After that Sethupathy moved to Dubai, United Arab Emirates as an accountant because it paid him four times more than what he was making in India. And this was when he met his then-future wife Jessy online.

The duo started dating and became each other's confidants in no time. Similar values and interests made Vijay and Jessy compatible partners. The Jawan actor often credits his wife for being his greatest supporter and motivator, urging him to pursue his dreams in cinema.

In an interview with Onmanorama, the actor credited his wife for his success. He said, "I don't think I would have made it this far in the films had she not supported and encouraged me." Many of you might not be aware that Sethupathi was just 23 when he married.

Vijay Sethupathi and Jessy’s families were NOT happy with their relationship

As per a report in Times Now News, Vijay and Jessy's families were not happy when they were initially informed about their relationship. It took a lot of persuasion from the couple's end to finally get their families' permission for their wedding. The same report also suggests that it was Vijay’s engagement day when he first saw his wife. Now, the couple is blessed with two children namely, Surya Sethupati and Shreeja Sethupati.

Vijay Sethupathi and his wife Jessy's relationship represents a beautiful journey of love that resonates with many. The simplicity and authenticity of their relationship make them an ideal couple.

Together, the adorable couple inspires countless fans to cherish their loved ones and celebrate the bonds that matter most as they navigate life and career challenges together.

Vijay Sethupathi on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the blockbuster film Maharaja. Directed by Nitilan Swaminathan, the crime thriller captivated audiences in theaters. It became the first 100-crore film in Sethupathi's filmography. Maharaja received immense praise for its engaging screenplay, shocking twists, emotional roller coaster ride, social message, and stellar performances.

Up next, the actor will be seen in Viduthalai: Part 2. The upcoming film is a Tamil crime thriller that features Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Manju Warrier, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kishore, Rajiv Menon, and others in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Grass Root Film Company and RS Infotainment, and the music is by Illaiyaraaja. R. Velraj has handled the film’s cinematography, with Ramar at the editing desk.

Viduthalai Part 2 will be a close continuation of its first installment, released in 2023. According to reports, the sequel will shed light on Vijay Sethupathi's character, Perumal Vaathiyaar.

Moreover, it is understood that a significant part of the film will be set in the 1960s, especially the scenes between the Super Deluxe actor and Manju Warrier, who plays his wife. The makers had recently dropped two intriguing posters from the film.

How excited are you for the film? Don’t forget to let us know in the comments.

