Mrunal Thakur Exclusive Interview: I'm finally getting opportunities where I can perform

Amidst her shooting schedule for Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Family Star in the US, Mrunal Thakur, graciously, in a lengthy Zoom call interview, gave us a sneak peek into her experience of shooting Hi Nanna, her gratitude for working alongside exceptional co-stars, and more.

Having commenced her journey with television soap operas such as Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya, Mrunal Thakur has seamlessly transitioned into becoming one of the brightest stars in the world of cinema. From Super 30 alongside Hrithik Roshan to Jersey with Shahid Kapoor and Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan; she has experienced success that a lot of seasoned female actors have.

In this exclusive interview, Mrunal Thakur candidly discusses her role as Yashna in Hi Nanna, assuring audiences of a portrayal marked by maturity- also a quality that resonates unmistakably as she engages in conversation with us.

Be it Sita Ramam, Jersey to Lust Stories 2, she is known for taking on diverse roles, and Hi Nanna is among them- a romantic drama that hit screens today, December 7. "There are so many emotions as Yashna that I have discovered which Mrunal never went through in her life. I think today I'm a wiser woman and it is probably because of all these characters I have played. I have learned so many things from them and Yashna is extremely close to my heart because she has the power and capability to introduce me to those emotions, which Mrunal has not. It is a beautiful character and you will fall in love with the character," says Mrunal who is only 31 and cementing her stardom.

'I think Indian Cinema is just blossoming and how': Mrunal

Not someone who lets success get to her head, Mrunal continues, "As an artist, it is my responsibility to cater to the audience, genres which I feel more associated with. What a fantastic 2023 December it is and I think Indian Cinema is just blossoming and how where we have Sam Bahadur, Animal, Hi Nanna, Salaar, and Dunki. It is a perfect way to end the year and each actor, be it Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Nani Garu, Prabhas Garu, or Shah Rukh Khan sir- all 5 of them are coming up with what they are best at. I think this is what is making Indian Cinema so powerful that we are not leaving a single table unturned to entertain the audience."

The self-aware star further shares the set of challenges faced while working on Hi Nanna. "In Hi Nanna, my relationship with Nani Garu is very unusual and channelizing that was very difficult for me to understand Yashna and what her thoughts were. But one thing that the character taught me is, 'I'm going to love you more than yesterday and less than tomorrow. I think when you will come out of the theater, you will have a big smile on your face.'"

The dynamics of her on-screen partnerships, be it with Dulquer Salmaan or Nani- all have been fantastic. Spilling some behind-the-scenes secrets that also reflect her bubbly nature, Mrunal says, "See, I have to take up the charge and make the entire room comfortable. That's something like an inborn talent that I have. I don't know why but if nobody is talking in a room, I just come up with something or the other. But I also feel that it is so important for actors because we are going to spend like 120 days on set and we need to find a dynamic where it should also translate in your work. And, I've made such lovely friends through my career. And, being honest, being vocal about what you feel about the character and what they think about the character is so important. Because there are certain things about Yashna which I never thought would be so beautiful which was those suggestions were given by Nani Garu on set."

We connect. With Nani Garu, I think the best thing is when you come on set and you have this desire to make our film stand out Mrunal Thakur

"I think I'm a female version of Dulquer Salmaan. We both are Leos. We connect. With Nani Garu, I think the best thing is when you come on set and you have this desire to make our film stand out and make it the best experience for the audience to watch. I think that when you have that craving to perform fantastic on screen, it just elevates everything. And I want these films to be celebrated. I think when you have that beautiful friendship off-screen it resonates on screen," she adds.

Mrunal Thakur feels blessed with fantastic co-actors and directors. "Undoubtedly. Yeah, I mean like, who thought like I would begin my career with Hrithik Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee sir. We have fantastic directors on board and I think if you just ask me the number of the directors that I've worked with, these are my dream directors. I'm finally getting opportunities where I can perform."