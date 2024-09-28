South Newsmakers of the Week: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara release, Sai Pallavi's first look from Amaran and more

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault, which might be triggering for some readers.

Whether it is Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali’s film Devara: Part 1’s release, or Sai Pallavi’s character introduction from her upcoming movie Amaran, the past week has seen some of the biggest highlights of the South film industry. Have you been busy with your tight schedule and hence missed these updates? Don’t worry! We have you covered. With this, delve right in to know which were the top 5 news updates from the South entertainment industry that created significant buzz on social media.

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara: Part 1 release

The highlight of the past week has to be the much-awaited release of Jr NTR and Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara: Part 1. Kortala Siva’s directorial hit theaters on September 27, 2024, and so far doing good business at the box office.

Devara’s plot revolves around a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. Further, the movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Devara also features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist and Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead (making her Telugu debut) as co-leads. Apart from them, actors like Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and Kalaiyarasan also feature in supporting yet crucial roles. Devara: Part 1 is an action-packed story of fear and betrayal with brilliant performances by the actors involved. If you have already watched the film, do let us know how you liked it in the comments.

2. Sai Pallavi’s first look from Amaran out!

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Amaran, co-starring Sai Pallavi, has gained significant buzz on social media as the makers introduced Maari 2’s actor’s character from the film. For the unversed, Amaran is a biographical drama that pays posthumous homage to the martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Raaj Kamal Films unveiled a scintillating video that introduces the character of Sai Pallavi as Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the martyred Major’s wife. Along with the video, the makers also described Sai Pallavi’s character as the ‘heart of Amaran’. Directed by Rajkumar Periaswamy, Amaran will hit theaters on October 31, 2024. The movie is produced by Kamal Haasan. At first glance, the actress has captivated the audience with a brilliant performance in the role of Indhu.

3. Pawan Kalyan and Karthi’s row amidst the laddu controversy

Amidst the Tirupati Laddu controversy, actor Karthi made headlines as he tagged the issue as “sensitive” and avoided commenting about it. Speaking at a public event, he said, "We should not talk about Laddu now; it's a sensitive topic (loosely translated)."

After this, Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, warned him and other actors while addressing the media in Vijayawada on September 24. He said, “Yesterday, at a film event, they made fun of Tirumala Laddu. This is my appeal to them. You must think 100 times before speaking about the Tirumala Laddu. This is not a funny topic. I respect you as actors, but you must stop making such comments against Sanathana Dharma.” After Pawan Kalyan's heated response went viral, Karthi shared an apology note on his social media account.

4. Lookout notice against Malayalam actor Siddique

The Kerela police issued a lookout notice against actor Siddique, who has been accused of sexual assault by a woman actor. The Malayalam actor went missing after the high court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the sexual assault case.

After this, Siddique moved to the Supreme Court, challenging the HC's verdict. But at the same time, the Crime Branch ordered the Kochi police to arrest him in connection to the case. Shortly after, the Malayalam actor went absconding. However, a recent report in Onmanorama claimed that his phone was briefly connected before being switched off again.



5. Karthi and Arvind Swamy’s Meiyazhagan’s release

Apart from Jr NTR starrer Devara, Karthi and Arvind Swamy’s Meiyazhagan also hit theaters on September 27, 2024. Helmed by 96-fame director Prem Kumar C, the film focuses on the lives of two cousins who end up becoming arch-enemies.

Meiyazhagan has been receiving positive responses from audiences and critics. Apart from Karthi and Arvind Swamy, Meiyazhagan features a brilliant cast including Rajkiran, Sri Divya, Devadarshini, and more. It is worth mentioning that the film has a runtime of 2 hours and 57 minutes and was released in Telugu with the title Sathyam Sundaram.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same, remember you are not alone in the fight.

ALSO READ: Jayam Ravi reveals of being treated with harsh disrespect by Aarti; says did not even have control over his finances