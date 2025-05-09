Prince and Family Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Dileep's Malayalam comedy film in theaters

Prince and Family is a Malayalam comedy drama that hit the big screens today, May 9. Directed by Binto Stephen, the film has opened to positive responses, thanks to strong word-of-mouth from netizens. If you're planning to book tickets, check out these Twitter reviews first before making a decision.

Viewers felt Prince and Family was a fun and emotional ride. They praised director Binto Stephen’s debut, calling the film both hilarious and heartfelt. Many said the story felt very relevant and modern. The actress who played Dileep’s wife was appreciated for her strong performance.

Sanal Dev’s music and background score were also highlighted as a major plus. Fans liked seeing a simple and emotional side of Dileep. They felt he was at his best in the dramatic scenes. Some believed the film struck a good balance between comedy and emotions.

A few said it was refreshing that the film used situational comedy instead of slapstick. Others, however, felt some jokes were weak and compared them to "WhatsApp forwards".

Post-interval, the film was seen shifting towards a more relatable subject. Overall, most agreed that it was an engaging family entertainer worth watching.

"#PrinceAndFamily is a watchable movie filled with laughter and heartfelt moments. A thoroughly engaging family film from start to finish. Dileep shines with a strong performance, especially in the emotional sequences. What stands out is the clever use of situational comedy over typical slapstick, which adds to the film’s charm," wrote a netizen on X.

"A milestone 150th film for Dileep ettan. Literally in tears watching the performance we missed for years. Both halves were well balanced. Situational comedies had the theatres roaring with laughter. Definitely, go for it!," posted another viewer.

Take a look at more reviews before:

Prince and Family features an ensemble cast led by Dileep, who plays the role of Prince Chakkalakkal, and Dhyan Sreenivasan as Jince Chakkalakkal. Johny Antony appears as KK, while Manju Pillai portrays Safiya. Bindu Panicker takes on the role of Jancy, and Urvashi plays Josephine.

