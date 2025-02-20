Pushpa 2 actor Daali Dhananjaya shares FIRST PHOTOS from wedding with Dhanyatha; here's how Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna reacts

Kannada actor Daali Dhananjaya tied the knot with his girlfriend, Dr. Dhanyatha Gauraklar, in Mysuru on February 16. The couple’s wedding was an intimate affair, which took place at the Mysore Exhibition Grounds. Recently, the Pushpa 2 actor took to social media to share the first official photos from his wedding festivities.

The photos included special moments from pre-wedding celebrations like the engagement, haldi, and more. Sharing the dreamy pictures, he wrote, "I am the sun, you are my sunshine."

While many celebrities showered the newlyweds with love and blessings in the comments, one particular comment stood out. Yes, it was from Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna. She wrote, "Biggest congratulations you twooo."

Meanwhile, other comments on the post read, "Happy married life," "Good luck to both of you," "Wish you happy marriage life," and more.

Take a look at the post below:

A few days ago, Dhananjaya expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who attended his wedding and sent their best wishes, even if they couldn’t be there in person. He acknowledged the immense efforts of his family, friends, relatives, media, police department, workers, and fans in ensuring that the ceremony went smoothly without any issues.

He also apologized to those who faced difficulties in reaching him due to the large crowd and assured them that they would meet again for happier occasions. Dhananjaya extended his sincere appreciation to colleagues from the film industry, including stars, workers, and production managers, for standing by him during the celebrations.

Lastly, he gave a special mention to his fans, thanking them for adding to the joy and grandeur of his wedding.

Take a look at the post below:

On the work front, Daali Dhananjaya was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Up next, he will be seen in the Kannada action drama Uttarakanda, directed by Rohith Padaki. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Aishwarya Rajesh, Shiva Rajkumar and others in key roles.