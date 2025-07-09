Raj Nidimoru’s net worth: Everything about The Family Man director who’s linked-up with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Director Raj Nidimoru is credited with delivering some major box office hits, along with his creative partner Krishna DK. Their collaborations have brought out films and series such as The Family Man, Guns and Gulaabs, Shor In The City, Stree, and others.

Speaking of Raj, he has been in the news for some time due to his personal life.

The filmmaker has been linked to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu for some time now. While neither of them has opened up about it, their pictures together continue to fuel rumors nonetheless.

Raj Nidimoru’s educational background

Raj Nidimoru was born into a Telugu-speaking family in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. He met his now-creative partner, Krishna DK, during his time at the SVU College of Engineering, where he pursued a B.Tech degree in computer science.

The two of them then left for the US to pursue further studies and a course in software engineering.

Raj Nidimoru’s net worth

According to a Daily Jagran report, Raj Nidimoru has a staggering net worth of Rs. 83-85 crores, which translates to approximately USD 10 million.

Although few details are known about his other assets and fees per film, this amount is believed to be representative of his combined roles as director, producer, and screenwriter.

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha’s recent pictures fuel relationship rumors

Quite recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a bunch of pictures from her trip to Detroit, which also featured some special snapshots with Raj Nidimoru.

In one of them, the duo was seen walking hand in hand, while in another, they were seen sharing a meal with their friends. The pictures were enough to fuel rumors about their alleged relationship once more, as fans felt that the actress might have subtly confirmed the same.

For the uninitiated, Samantha and Raj apparently fell in love during the filming of their film, Citadel: Honey Bunny. Despite rumors about them being together, none of them has officially confirmed this.

