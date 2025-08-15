Rajinikanth's workout at 74: Situps to Dumbbell weightlifting, here's how he remains fit

Rajinikanth's Coolie has been creating waves on the internet. The Megastar shines as always in the film, impressing fans with his power-packed action sequences. His aura on-screen is commendable, and his energy throughout the action scenes is inspirational. But do you know how Rajinikanth manages to stay fit and fabulous at the age of 74? It's because of his rigorous workout routine and his focused approach to maintaining his health.

Rajinikanth's workout routine

A video on the internet has been receiving much attention from the netizens, as the Thalaiva has been seen engrossed in his strict workout routine. Sporting a red T-shirt and shorts, Rajinikanth can be seen doing weight lifting with the dumbbells and doing situps in order to remain fit and maintain a healthy physique.

Watch Rajinikanth's workout video here-

By focusing on his fitness, the actor manages to shine and remain healthy.

All about his film Coolie

On the work front, Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film Coolie was finally released on the big screens on August 14. Netizens have flooded social media with their opinions. A section of the audience is all praises for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial movie; however, a few have expressed disappointment, stating that Coolie did not meet their expectations.

According to Pinkvilla, Coolie is a standalone venture with a decent storyline and neat execution. While the screenplay falls short in some areas, the Rajinikanth starrer remains a fun watch, especially suited for big screens.

The film has generated buzz not only for Rajinikanth but also because beloved star Nagarjuna portrays the villain. Rajinikanth plays the character Deva, a former daily-wage worker with a dark past. The trailer reveals that Deva is on a mission...mission to seek revenge for his friend's death.

Along with Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, Coolie boasts many prominent stars like Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Aamir's cameo appearance as Thama has also been a hot topic of discussion among the netizens.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie has received an A certification from the Censor Board. Apart from Tamil, the movie is also released in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages.

To note, War 2 and Coolie have clashed at the box office as both released today (August 14) on big screens.

