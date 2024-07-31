Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Darshan Thoogudeepa's wife Vijayalakshmi offers special pooja, takes Prasad to jail

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, a popular face in the Kannada industry and an undertrial prisoner in the Renuka Swamy murder case is having a tough time in jail. As per several media reports, Siddharoodha who allegedly shared a cell with Thoogudeepa, said that the actor has been losing weight and his skin has become visibly pale.

The actor’s wife Vijayalakshmi is also having difficulty facing the world and fighting a legal battle demanding that her husband be released from jail. In the latest update, she had gone to Kollur temple and performed Nava Chandika Homa by offering a special pooja to Goddess Mookambika.

Darshan's wife takes Prasad to jail

According to the report by News18, Vijayalakshmi visited the Agrahara Jail of Parappa on July 29 and gave holy prasad to Darshan. Along with her, Darshan’s brother, Dinkar Thoogudeepa, and his son Vineesh Thoogudeepa also visited the actor in jail. Vijayalakshmi advised the actor not to worry and to take care of his health.

Besides, if reports are to be believed then Darshan’s brother too had performed a puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari of Mysore for him.

Darshan Thoogudeepa moves High Court once again for food, clothes, cutlery

Meanwhile, Darshan has again moved the High Court, seeking directions from the prison authorities to provide access to home-cooked food, clothes, and cutlery.

Earlier, on July 25, a Bengaluru court had rejected the petition filed by the Kannada actor for home-cooked food, separate clothing, and bedding in prison.

As per the arguments by Darshan’s advocate, the food provided to the actor is not sufficient to maintain his physique and muscular body. However, the Special Public Prosecutor stated that Darshan cannot be given special treatment only on account of being an influential person.

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s case

The nation was stunned when the Bengaluru police arrested Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda on June 11. This arrest was made in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy.

As per reports, Darshan allegedly instigated the murder after the victim sent vulgar and derogatory messages to Gowda. Not just that, Swamy had accused her of Darshan’s troublesome marriage. This did not go well with Darshan and Pavithra. Later, the victim was found dead after being subjected to severe torture.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help from professionals. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who once worked as salesman at retail store, was accused of assaulting a fan, featured in more than 50 films and now has net worth of over Rs 100 crore