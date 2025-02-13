Retro first single OUT: Suriya appears as a dazed and longing lover in soulful romantic track Kannadi Poove
Suriya starrer Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj has finally unveiled its first single titled Kannadi Poove. Check it out!
Suriya starrer Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj is slated to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Ahead of the movie’s release, the makers have unveiled a single from the film titled Kannadi Poove, composed by Santhosh Narayanan
The music video compiles with actual movie scenes, lyrics, and BTS of the movie, presenting Suriya in a long-haired look, inside the jail. The track appeals to be a soulful romantic track with the actor appearing as a dazed lover.
Check out the track Kannadi Poove from Retro