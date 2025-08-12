Shodha OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Lucia director Pawan Kumar’s first web series in lead role

Director Pawan Kumar is known for acclaimed films like Lucia, U-Turn, and Dhoomam. Now, the Kannada filmmaker is all set to mark his first lead role in a web series titled Shodha.

When and where to watch Shodha

Shodha is slated to begin streaming on the OTT platform, ZEE5, from August 22, 2025. While the complete plot of the show has not yet been revealed, the series will be a suspense thriller, unveiling its trailer on August 13, 2025, at 7 PM.

Sharing the update, the official social media handle of ZEE5 penned, “Suspense thriller Shodha, Kannada web series trailer tomorrow at 7 PM. Shodha from August 22nd on Kannada ZEE5.”

Interestingly, Shodha will be the second original Kannada web series commissioned by ZEE5 after the release of Ayyana Mane.

Official announcement of Shodha:

More details about Shodha

Shodha is a 6-episode-long web series written by Kyaabre fame Suhas Navarathna and directed by Orchestra, Mysuru’s helmer, Sunil Mysooru.

As Pawan Kumar plays the protagonist, the series has actors Siri Ravikumar, Arun Sagar, Shwetha Prasad, Anusha Ranganath, and more in key roles. The web series is musically crafted by Arjun Ramu with Rahul Roy serving as the Director of Photography (DOP).

Who is Pawan Kumar?

Pawan Kumar is an actor, director, and screenwriter who predominantly works in Kannada cinema. Starting his career as an actor in minor roles, and made his mark as a writer for the movie Manasaare.

In 2011, he made his directorial debut with the Dignath-starrer black comedy Lifeu Ishtene. However, it was the 2013 psychological thriller Lucia that marked his breakthrough, receiving widespread acclaim.

The film, which was Kannada cinema’s first-ever crowdfunded project, featured the story of Nikki, a cinema hall usher who suffers from insomnia. After taking a special pill, he gets trapped between dream and reality.

The movie is considered a pioneer in Kannada cinema’s new wave and was remade in Tamil as Enakkul Oruvan in 2015.

Later on, Pawan helmed projects like U-Turn and even made his debut in Malayalam cinema with Fahadh Faasil’s Dhoomam. Over the years, he has been part of several movies with supporting roles and even web series like Kudi Yedamaithe and Honeymoon.

