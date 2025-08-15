Shruti Haasan stopped at Chennai theater during Coolie release and her reaction will leave you in splits

Actress Shruti Haasan was briefly stopped by security while arriving at Vettri Theatres in Chennai to watch the first show of Coolie on August 14. A short video of the moment has gone viral, showing the actor and her friends laughing as a security guard checks their car. The clip has been widely shared and has prompted smiles across social media.

What happened at Vettri Theatres

As Shruti and her friends tried to drive into the theatre premises, the security guard Raayal halted their car at the gate. In the video, credited to Yungraja and shared by Vettri Theatres proprietor Rakesh Gowthaman, Shruti can be heard saying, “I’m in the movie. Please allow me, anna. I’m the heroine sir.”

Her friends burst into laughter, and so did viewers online. Rakesh wrote in his caption, “My man Raayal overperformed his duty. Hilarious moment. Thanks for being with us @shrutihaasan mam...Hope you enjoyed the show!!!”

Here’s why the video is getting attention

The clip is short and light-hearted. Fans enjoy seeing stars react like everyone else. Shruti’s playful line, “I’m the heroine sir”, and the genuine laughter make the video shareable. The guard’s routine check turned into a charming moment that humanised both the star and the security staff. The easy humour has helped the video spread quickly across platforms.

Shruti Haasan plays Preethi in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film’s ensemble includes Rajinikanth and Soubin Shahir. Shruti has been receiving positive notices for her performance. Fans praised her scenes, and many shared clips from the premiere alongside the Vettri entry video. The viral moment added to the buzz around the film’s opening.

Outside Coolie, Shruti is set to make her international debut with the psychological thriller The Eye. She is also part of Salaar: Part 2- Shouryanga Parvam.

