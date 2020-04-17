Soundarya's Death: Director REVEALED she was pregnant, wanted to quit acting when they spoke last time on call

In 2019, Tamil director R V Udayakumar had revealed that Soundarya had called him up only to inform that Kannada remake of Chandramukhi is her last film as she is expecting. A day after her call to the director, she passed away in a plane crash.

South actress Soundarya, who worked predominantly in Telugu and Kannada films, had passed away on April 2004 in an aircraft crash near Bangalore. Popularly known for her role in the Hindi film Sooryavansham, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Soundarya's death was a shock to the entire nation. Today, April 17, 2020, it's been 16 years since the actress passed away and is being remembered by her fans yet again on social media. Fans are still deeply hurt by her demise as she was two-month pregnant at the time of death. In 2019, Tamil director R V Udayakuma had revealed that Soundarya had called him up only to inform that Kannada remake of Chandramukhi is her last film as she is expecting.

A day after her call to the director, she passed away in a plane crash. She was accompanied by her producer-brother Amarnath, who also lost his life with her. R V Udayakumar in a throwback interview had revealed, "After doing the Kandna remake of Chandramukhi, she called him. She told me that it would be her last film and she was two-month-old pregnant.

He recalled, "That day she talked to me and wife over the phone for about one hour but, the next day I came to know about her death only when I saw TV."

He further revealed about his bonding with her and how Soundarya would always address him as her brother. "I went to her house and saw her beautiful house. When I entered the house, I was startled to see a big photo of mine hanging on a wall there. I could not control my tears,” Udayakumar said as he recalled about the day when he visited Soundarya's house to attend the funeral. The director had spoken about Soundarya during the audio launch of his film Thundgan.

During the crash, Soundarya was on her way to Karimnagar to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party and Telugu Desam Party candidate, Ramesh Kadam. Within a few minutes of take-off, the plans caught fire and crashed, thus taking the life of the actress and her brother.

Also Read: Divya Bharati to Silk Smitha, Soundarya; Actresses who passed away at a young age

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Kerala Media

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×