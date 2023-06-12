SSMB29 EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's film to be launched on superstar's birthday; On floors in 2024

Indian hitmaker SS Rajamouli is currently working on an untitled film starring the superstar of Telugu cinema, Mahesh Babu. After Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR, moviegoers are eagerly waiting to know what's in store next. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's African jungle adventure drama will officially launch the film on August 9.

"SS Rajamouli will take almost two months to fully get the storyline ready after which he will narrate it to Mahesh Babu again. He is planning to launch the film officially on the superstar's birthday, which is on August 9. Next up, he will get some of the pre-visualization and pre-production ready for the shoot, which will begin in 2024.," revealed a source close to the development.

"I think by early next year, they should start rolling," the source added and further confirmed that speculation about Aamir Khan being a part of the film is a mere rumor."As for the casting, the film is currently in the scripting stage so there's no chance Rajamouli will approach anyone for his upcoming jungle adventure with Mahesh Babu," our source confirmed.

We have also heard that marketing for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's Pan-India film will be top-notch as RRR makers want this story to be heard by a large number of people. SS Rajamouli’s film will mark Mahesh Babu's big entry into the world of Pan-Indian cinema. The makers are eyeing to release the film somewhere in mid-2025.

To be backed by KL Narayana, Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's untitled project is being developed on a gigantic budget and will be among the most expensive films in Indian Cinema.

As earlier reported, Mahesh Babu's character in the film will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman, the one who will fight against all odds in the jungles.

Guntur Kaaram Teaser

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his next big Telugu release, Guntur Kaaram. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the highly-anticipated film will release in the cinemas on Sankranti, which falls on January 13, 2024.

