Suriya's daughter Diya's latest pics take the internet by storm; Here's WHY

A pic of Jyothika with her two kids Diya and Dev has surfaced on social media and is going viral. The pics show Jyothika posing with a puppy in her hands alongside her kids. While the pics are going viral, what caught the internet's attention is Diya, Suriya's elder daughter. Netizens are awestruck with Diya as she has grown up and looks like a teenager.

Suriya and Jyothika are one of the sought-after couples in the South film industry. The couple set major goals and is a great example of true love. They also have two kids- a daughter named Diya and a son Dev. Today, a pic of Suriya's kids with Jyothika has surfaced on social media and is going viral.

Also, a solo pic of Diya with a puppy, looking simple and cute is also setting the internet on fire. It's a very rare moment to witness pics of Suriya and Jyothika with their family. The couple makes sure to keep their children away from media glare and stardom.

Jyothika and Suriya's love story

Jyothika met her now husband Suriya on the sets of the 1999 project Poovellam Kettupar and their work collaboration soon turned into friendship, which later transpired into love. After a long courtship, the lovebirds finally tied the knot on September 11, 2006. The couple was blessed with a daughter on August 10, 2007, whom they named Diya. Following this, they became proud parents to their son Dev on June 7, 2010.

Professional front

Jyothika will be seen next on the big screen with Malayalam cinema's megastar Mammootty in the upcoming project Kaathal: The Core. The project, which is helmed by The Great Indian Kitchen fame Jeo Baby, is touted to be a family drama.

Jyothika is all set to make her Bollywood comeback. The actress announced that she is part of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Sri. She took to social media and shared a pic with director Tushar and producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani to announce the exciting news.

The National award-winning actor, Suriya is currently busy with the shooting of his 42nd outing in cinema, which is helmed by Siva. He also has Vaadivaasal, an upcoming period drama helmed by Vetrimaaran.