Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 makers address bus accident reports

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 recently made headlines after rumors suggested that its production had been halted. However, it now appears that the news is false. According to a source close to the film's development, the movie has NOT been halted and has been undergoing shoots since 6 AM on November 25, 2024.

The source further clarified that a minor accident involving a local bus occurred 20 km from the shooting site. The bus did contain members of the Kantara crew, but fortunately, no one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.

The source also confirmed that the rumors about filming being halted are false, and the scheduled shooting is progressing as planned. For those unaware, several reports had been circulating that the shoot of Kantara: Chapter 1 had been halted due to an accident.

According to the reports, it was claimed that a bus had overturned near Jadkal, close to Kollur in Karnataka, disrupting the movie's shoot. However, official sources have now clarified that the situation has been resolved, and the filming continues as scheduled.

Kantara: Chapter 1, the Rishab Shetty starrer and director, is set to serve as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The makers recently confirmed that the film will be released in theaters on October 2, 2025.

The movie will delve deeper into the folklore and myth surrounding the Panjurli Daiva, exploring it more intensely. It is said to be made on a much grander scale, with more intricate action sequences. Rishab Shetty has also been spotted undergoing extensive martial arts training for the film.

Moving ahead, Rishab Shetty is all set to join director Prasanth Varma’s upcoming movie Jai Hanuman. This sequel will be part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

In the film, Rishab will portray Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology, with the story exploring events that were teased in HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja. Additionally, the PVCU is confirmed to include two more movies: Adhira and Maha Kali.

