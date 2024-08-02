Rashmika Mandanna cannot stop from gushing over Vijay Deverakonda’s raging look from VD12 poster

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to bring another spectacle back to the silver screen with his next project, tentatively titled VD12. On August 2, 2024, the actor finally unveiled the first look of his upcoming film and also revealed the release date.

While fans couldn't stop going gaga over his raging look, it was none other than his rumored ladylove, Rashmika Mandanna, who dropped an unmissable reaction to the same.

Resharing the first look of VD12 on her X (formerly Twitter), Rashmika expressed her excitement and happiness as she wrote, "Madness,” followed by a fire emoji. Check out the post here:

Coming back to the first look of Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12, the actor’s rugged avatar and physique, as well as his bloody expressions, have already caught everyone's attention.

Along with the intriguing poster, Vijay also dropped a brief about what can be expected from his on-screen character in the project and wrote, "His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. 28 March, 2025. #VD12."

According to the first look, VD12 is all set to mark its theatrical release on March 28, 2025.

The upcoming film, VD12, was extensively shot in Sri Lanka, and the entire cast and crew had flown down to the country for the same. Moreover, Vijay has even opted for a new rugged physique and looks for the same.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the film Kalki 2898 AD in a special appearance.

