‘The journey begins': Yash starts shooting for Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, shares PHOTO from sets

There is no doubt that Geetu Mohandas' next directorial venture with superstar Yash is one of the much-awaited films from the sandalwood industry.

In the latest update, the KGF star has made all his fans and well-wishers extremely happy by sharing an exciting update on the film.

Yash took to his social media on August 8 and announced the commencement of Toxic. He shared a picture along with the announcement and wrote, "The journey begins #Toxic".

In the picture, the Kiraathaka actor looks handsome in his new short hair and a long beard. Yash opted for regular denim and a white shirt. He is seen posing with the producer of the film. The joy and happiness of starting something eagerly awaited was evident on the duo's face.

Ahead of the film's shoot, Yash was spotted visiting several temples in Karnataka. He was accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit, producer Venkat K. Narayana, and their families.

The actor visited the Shri Sadashiva Rudra Surya Temple, Shri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmasthala, and the Kukke Subramanya Temple in Subramanya to seek blessings.

Fans were thrilled with the actor's unexpected sighting, noting that it aligns with Yash's ritual of visiting temples before starting any new project. This spiritual journey is seen as a way for the actor to seek blessings and ensure a positive beginning for his ventures.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Toxic will explore the dark world of the drug mafia in the 1950s. The film promises a gripping narrative that showcases Yash in a powerful rugged role.

Apart from Yash, the film will reportedly feature Nayanthara as the KGF star's sister, and Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi as the antagonist. Besides this, Kiara Advani, Shruti Haasan, and Tara Sutaria will also be seen in pivotal roles, however, the details of their characters have been kept under wraps.

The production team has chosen to establish its headquarters in Karnataka. Toxic is set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. However, Pinkvilla had earlier informed that the film might not be released on the announced date but no official confirmation has been made on this.

