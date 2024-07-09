Top 5 Kamal Haasan dialogues that are undeniably fan favorites and timeless

Kamal Haasan has always been a powerhouse of acting and a visionary when it comes to cinema and its craft. The OG actor has donned many characters on the screen ranging from a suave spy, a dwarf to an aging grandma.

However, some of his dialogues or performances still remain fresh in our minds, making us just want more and more of this 69-year-old magician.

Top 5 timeless dialogues of Kamal Haasan

1. 'Kadavul paadhi…mirugam paadhi, Kalanthu seidha kalavai naan'

The iconic dialogue stems from one of Kamal Haasan’s cult classic movies, Aalavandhan which was released back in 2001. The translation of the line goes, “Half god…half animal, the composition of both is what I am.”

The movie focuses on the life of two twin brothers, Vijay and Nandu, where one is an army major while the other resides in an asylum due to being schizophrenic. Owing to his childhood trauma, the latter preys on women who he envisions to be the same as his late stepmother. Now, Vijay must be careful as his own fiance’s life is in danger by his brother.

Check out a song from Aalavandhan:

2. 'Avanaku valika koodathu engirukaga meesai ezhaintha Senapathy, innaku avane ezhaka thayaru ayitta'

Another powerful scene with Kamal Haasan giving an all-out performance is the 1996 movie Indian, directed by Shankar. Towards the climax of the film, Senapathy who has escaped from the CBI comes to where Aishwarya’s house to find Chandru.

Advertisement

As he figures out his son is set to leave the country, Senapathy turns to leave with a pleading Aishwarya begging him to forgive Chandru and explaining how she can’t live without him. However, a heartbroken Senapathy tells her the amount of love he has for his son and says, “He was born after many years of our marriage, when I used to go into kiss him as a kid, my mustache would poke him causing pain. I, Senapathy who lost my ‘stache for my son is now ready to lose him as well.”

Check out the scene from Indian:

3. 'I’m a hero and a villain'

A timeless dialogue of Kamal Haasan which seems to perfectly summarize his performances over the years is the iconic line from Vishwaroopam. The movie co-written and directed by Haasan himself features a young woman who is in an unhappy marriage with a classical dance teacher, Vishwanath aka Wiz.

Advertisement

However, her life turns upside down when his true identity and motive behind the marriage are revealed, escalating into a global-level crisis.

Watch Vishwaroopam trailer:

4. 'En kannu vennon kettiya?...Edra!'

Another ecstatic scene by Kamal Haasan who gives a banger performance in his calm and composed manner is the introduction scene from the film Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. In a highly engaging scene, a local goon gives out a bounty against DCP Raghavan, played by Haasan, and claims to give a reward for anyone who brings his eye.

However, to his surprise, Raghavan himself comes to meet him without any police protection. In his suave manner, he asks “Did you want my eye?” Flustered by his appearance, the goon stands shaken with Haasan openly challenging him by throwing him a knife and saying, “Take it!”

Watch the scene here:

5. 'Munna pinna theriyadha oru payanukaaga kanneer vidra andha manasu iruke, adhaan kadavul'

Advertisement

In the movie Anbe Sivam, which itself touches the soul of everyone who watches it, we see a highly emotional scene featuring Kamal Haasan and Madhavan. After seeing a suffering child yearn for his own life, Madhavan’s Anbarasu donates his own blood, despite his own fear over the same.

However, seeing the child being saved by his efforts, the stone-hearted man finally succumbs to his emotions and cries. In his subsequent conversation with Haasan’s Nallasivam, the latter explains to him what is God and says, “The heart that sheds its tears for an unknown child you never met before, that is God.”

Check out the scene here:

All the dialogues and scenes described are barely the tip of the iceberg considering the amount of performances Kamal Haasan has done over the years. With Indian 2 set to release in a matter of few days, we can finally see if the man reprises his iconic character once again as well.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who is one of the highest-paid stars in South cinema, was caught kissing her partner at Goa party and gave a big HIT in 2024