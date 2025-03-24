Veera Dheera Sooran director SU Arun Kumar recalls how he was thrashed by police after Vikram starrer Dhool's release

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Veera Dheera Sooran is slated to release in theaters on March 27, 2025. Ahead of the film hitting the big screens, the makers were seen together at the trailer launch event, where director SU Arun Kumar shared an interesting anecdote from his early days.

Speaking at the event, Arun Kumar recalled an unforgettable incident that happened in his young days when he tried watching Dhool in Madurai. At that time, the director stated that he endured struggles and even faced challenges from the police as he was beaten by them at the premises.

Sharing the excitement of working with Vikram after all these years, Arun Kumar complimented how a complete circle has been achieved since he has now directed the actor in a movie.

For those unaware, the Chiyaan Vikram movie Dhool was a masala action film that was released in 2003. The film written and directed by Dharani featured the story of Arumugam, a man who comes to the city in protest of water pollution in his village.

However, he is met with many challenges involving a battle against corrupt politicians and rowdies to get justice. Aside from Vikram, the movie featured actors like Jyotika, Reema Sen, Vivek, Sayaji Shinde, Telangana Shakuntala, Pasupathy, and many more in key roles.

The movie was later remade in Telugu with Ravi Teja by the name Veede and even has remakes in Punjabi and Bengali.

Coming to the upcoming movie Veera Dheera Sooran, it narrates the story of Kaali, a provision store owner. It will be released in two parts.

With Chiyaan Vikram and SJ Suryah playing lead roles, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Siddique, Prudhvi Raj, Ramesh Indhira, Pavel Navageethan, and many more in key roles.

The movie is directed by SU Arun Kumar of Chithha fame and is bankrolled by social media influencer Riya Shibu under her banner of HR Pictures. The film is musically crafted by GV Prakash Kumar, with Theni Eshwar and Prasanna GK handling the cinematography and editing, respectively.