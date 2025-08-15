WATCH: Ram Charan sports long hair, celebrates Independence Day 2025 holding daughter Klin Kaara in his arms

Today (August 15) marks India’s 79th Independence Day. Celebrities across social media are sharing glimpses of their celebration on social media. Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, also shared some snaps with their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. In these snaps, the actor can be seen adorably holding his little munchkin in his arms as he salutes the tricolor flag.

Advertisement

Ram Charan celebrates Independence Day with his daughter

Taking to his X account, Ram Charan uploaded a video of the flag hoisting ceremony as he and his daughter celebrated Independence Day. In this clip, the actor can be seen sporting long hair, and his new look is quite stunning to miss. He can be seen teaching his two-year-old to salute the tricolor flag and gives her a sweet kiss after. Sharing this clip, he wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy 79th Independence Day. Jai Hind." A few other people also joined Ram Charan in this celebration.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela also reposted this video. She then shared an adorable picture of Ram Charan and his daughter, who is seen sporting tricolor hairpins.

Take a look at Ram Charan's PIC here-

Speaking about the couple, Ram Charan and Upasana have been one of the most successful couples in the entertainment industry. While the actor rules with his magnetic presence on screen, his wife, Upasana, is a well-known businesswoman. Ram and Upasana got married in December 2011.

Advertisement

About Ram Charan's professional commitments

Ram Charan has undoubtedly been one of the most beloved stars in the South Indian industry. His acting mettle never fails to impress. After RRR's grand success, the actor has become a household name and garnered global recognition as the film received several accolades.

Ram Charan was last seen in the movie Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the political action drama tells the story of an honest IAS officer who goes head-to-head with a corrupt politician. The actor is set to appear next in the lead role for Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports action drama is set against the backdrop of a village-based cricketing tournament.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR gets special mention as The Academy unveils new Stunt Design category; SS Rajamouli REACTS