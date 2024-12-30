What happened to Malayalam actor Dileep Sankar in Kerala? Know reason behind his death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Malayalam actor Dileep Sankar was found under mysterious circumstances in his hotel room in Kerala on Sunday, December 29. According to Times Now, he had not left the room for several days after checking in four days earlier. After his colleagues failed to reach him through the phone, they went to his hotel and discovered his mortal remains. This occurred while he was shooting for his TV serial Panchagni.

Some other reports suggest that the hotel staff observed the actor had not left his room for two days and immediately informed the police. They further registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.

According to the police statement, the post-mortem report indicated that he had died two days prior. The cause of death was internal bleeding, possibly from a head injury after a fall. The police also noted that the actor had been dealing with liver-related health issues.

Nonetheless, he is now survived by his wife and two kids. Going by his social media handle, he tied the knot with Suma Dileep.

Meanwhile, Dileep Sankar's friends were in shock after learning about his untimely demise. His friend and actress Seema G. Nair paid tribute to him via her social media handle and wrote, "Tributes. Didn't you call me 5 days ago? I couldn't talk to you because I had a headache that day. I only found out about it when a journalist called me. What happened to you, Dileep? Nothing is wrong, God. I don't know what to write."

Dileep Sankar was a well-known actor in Mollywood and gained fame for playing his roles in serials like Ammayariyathe, Panchagni and more. He also appeared in notable Malayalam films featuring Fahadh Faasil titled North 24 Katham and Chaappa Kurishu.

