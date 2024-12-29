Who was Dileep Sankar? Know all about actor found dead in a hotel room in Kerala

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Malayalam actor Dileep Sankar’s body was found in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram on December 29. He had been staying there for four days for the shooting of his TV serial. According to reports, the actor had not left his room in a long time. Meanwhile, his mortal remains were discovered after a foul odor started to spread. Before we discuss the case details let us first learn more about who he was.

Who was Dileep Sankar?

Dileep Sankar was a popular Mollywood actor and was well-known for his roles in several regional daily soaps. He rose to fame for his portrayal of Peter's character in Ammayariyathe. He also played Chandrasenan in Panchagni. Dileep also appeared in notable Malayalam films such as North 24 Katham and Chaappa Kurishu. Both these movies featured Fahadh Faasil as the main lead.

While not much was known about his personal life, he was quite active on social media and often shared videos from the sets of his show or moments with his loved ones.

Dileep Sankar passes away

As we discussed, Dileep Sankar was found dead in Kerala on December 29. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the police were immediately informed and arrived at the scene. A senior police officer confirmed that a forensic team was sent to examine the room.

Dileep's co-actors tried calling him but got no response. They visited the hotel to check on him but were unable to reach him before his death. The investigation into the TV artist's death case is still underway.

"There are no signs of foul play at this stage. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem," the officer said as quoted by the publication. More details about Dileep's case are still awaited.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

