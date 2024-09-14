WATCH: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara, Gautham's New York vacation is all about gorging on yummy food and looking good

Namrata Shirodkar dropped a candid video featuring sweet pictures from her recent family vacation to New York with her husband Mahesh Babu and kids, Sitara and Gautam. The heartwarming video captures their amazing memories abroad. Check out Namrata’s post below!

Sharing the video Namrata wrote, “Caught in a #NewYork minute…(sic)" Talking about the pictures, the first photo features the former actress with her children Sitara and Gautam. Namrata’s love for her little bundle of joys is evident in the cute selfie. Further, she shared several family pictures where the Guntur Kaaram actor is also seen enjoying happy family moments with his wife and kids.

Meanwhile, on September 13, Mahesh Babu was spotted with his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni at the Hyderabad airport. In the airport, Mahesh offered a small nod at the paparazzi, while Sitara flashed a big smile at them. The father-daughter duo shares their love for traveling it seems.

Talking about their looks, Mahesh Babu sported a casual blue t-shirt with beige pants, while Sitara donned a simple black tee with white trousers and a sweatshirt tied to her waist.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu, with his wife Namrata and daughter Sitara, flew down to New York City to surprise son Gautam on his 18th birthday. It is worth mentioning that Gautam is currently studying at NYU (New York University).

After celebrating his birthday, Mahesh Babu and his family have been making the most of their trip together by visiting places and relishing delicious food. Fans have been going gaga over the pictures and videos of the same on social media.

Advertisement

Check out some more pictures of their vacation in NYC below!

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will resume prepping for his role in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited fantasy film SSMB29. It is worth mentioning that this project marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. Additionally, the Telugu superstar has lent his voice to the character of Mufasa in Walt Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dishing out ultimate festive red hair goals in half-tied updo style