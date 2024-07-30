When Samantha RECALLED being insulted and looked down on by designers; was asked, ‘Who are...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the leading pan-Indian actors rules millions of hearts across the globe. Besides her onscreen performances, the actress is known for her ethereal beauty, humble and upfront nature, and glamorous fashion statements.

But are you aware that the Yashoda actress was once refused clothes by designers? Samantha shocked everyone as she revealed that although the South Industry has progressed so far, things were not always this honky-dory. She and her fellow mates from the industry once struggled to get clothes.

When Samantha struggled to get clothes from designers

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming web series Citadel made heads turn when she proudly spoke about how far the South Industry and the actors have come.

However, the Shaakuntalam actress also revealed that there was a time when she and her peers from the South were denied clothes from top designers.

Last year, in an interview with Gulte, the 37-year-old actress said, "It's absolutely wonderful. There were times when we South actors couldn't source garments from designers because they were like, 'Who are you? South actor? What south?"

From being denied designer clothes to being style icons, the South entertainment industry has certainly come a long way. Kudos to Samantha and the rest actors who have successfully carved a niche for themselves.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen along with Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu romantic comedy Kushi. Next, the Oo Antava sensation will be seen with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan in the much-awaited web series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

The upcoming series will be the Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as the lead pair.

Apart from Varun and Samantha, Citadel: Honey Bunny will feature Emma Canning, Sikandar Kher, and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. The Indian spy action thriller series by Raj & Dk will premiere this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Recently, the actress shared quirky pictures on her Instagram and teased an update on her upcoming project, Citadel: Honey Bunny. Moreover, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Bangaram. She announced this project on her 37th birthday, this year. The film is extra special for her as it would mark her debut as a producer.

