Who is Banu Mushtaq? Meet 77-year-old Indian activist and first Kannada author to win International Booker Prize

Banu Mushtaq, a renowned Indian activist, lawyer, and writer, brought history to Kannada literature. The 77-year-old became the first author to achieve the International Booker Prize for her short story collection Heart Lamp.

This win marks a historic first for the state of Karnataka and Sandalwood in general. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Banu Mushtaq?

Born into a Muslim family in Karnataka in 1948, Banu Mushtaq hails from the district of Hassan. At the age of 8, her family enrolled her in a strictly Kannada-speaking missionary school—with the condition that she must learn her mother tongue thoroughly within six months.

Banu exceeded expectations and began writing in Kannada within just a few days of schooling.

She went on to break societal and community norms by pursuing higher education at university. Defying family customs and traditional expectations, she also married for love at the age of 26.

Banu Mushtaq’s career over the years

At the beginning of her career, Banu Mushtaq worked as a reporter for the newspaper Lankesh Patrike. She later took up a position at All India Radio in Bengaluru. It wasn’t until the age of 29 that she truly discovered her flair for writing.

Though she had always been drawn to the written word, it was during this period that she began to take it seriously. At the time, Banu was also a new mother navigating the challenges of postpartum depression, which further shaped her voice as a writer.

Her first tryst with writing began when she started journaling her thoughts and emotions during this period. Much of her work eventually came to reflect a distinctly feminine perspective, often delving into women’s issues and lived experiences.

Banu Mushtaq wins International Booker Prize for Kannada short stories

Fast forward to now, Banu Mushtaq has made history as the first Kannada writer to win the International Booker Prize for her short story collection titled Heart Lamp.

Reflecting on the honor during her acceptance speech, Banu said, “This book was born from the belief that no story is ever small, that in the tapestry of human experience, every thread holds the weight of the whole.”

