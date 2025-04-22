Who is Rashmi Murali? Meet actress who went viral for playing Genelia Deshmukh's friend in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sachein

Thalapathy Vijay and Genelia Deshmukh’s film, Sachein, was re-released on April 18 and received a positive response. While fans rushed to theaters to relive the nostalgia, a supporting actress unexpectedly stole the spotlight. Snippets of her scenes quickly went viral, sparking curiosity online. As buzz grew, she eventually stepped forward to reveal her identity.

Who is the viral Sachein actress?

The supporting actress from Sachein who recently went viral is Rashmi Murali. Noticing the buzz around her scenes from the movie, she responded with a heartfelt video on her Instagram handle. She introduced herself and thanked fans for showering love on her small role after so many years.

Rashmi revealed that she was just 20 and in college when she got the chance to act in Sachein. Today, she is married, lives abroad with her husband and children, and works as an entrepreneur. The actress said the sudden attention was unexpected but deeply meaningful. She expressed gratitude to the audience for remembering the film and embracing her brief role with such warmth.

Sharing the video, Rashmi wrote, "Sachein movie is re-released in the theaters now! Thank you all for your appreciation and I have been super grateful to be a part of this grand movie alongside one of the best cast and crew. Cherished and priceless memories that's truly more a blast from the past! #gratitude."

More about Sachein

Sachein originally hit the big screens in 2005 and enjoyed a successful run in theaters, thanks to the overwhelming love from audiences. As the film marks its 20th anniversary in 2025, the makers decided to re-release it in cinemas. Fans enthusiastically rushed to catch the first day, first show once again.

Directed by John Mahendran, the film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Genelia Deshmukh, Raghuvaran, Bipasha Basu, Santhanam, Rashmi Murali and Vadivelu, among others. The music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

