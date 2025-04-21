Who is G Venugopal? Meet veteran playback singer who recently went viral due to his false death rumors

Gopinathan Nair Venugopal, popularly known as G Venugopal, is a renowned playback singer predominantly associated with the South Indian film industry. Recently, he made headlines once again after falling victim to a celebrity death hoax. Yes, you read that right! Not once, but twice, rumors about his passing have surfaced online. However, you’ll be amused to know how he handled the situation. But before diving into that, let’s take a look at who G Venugopal is.

Who is G Venugopal?

G Venugopal began his singing career with the 1984 film Odaruthammava Aalariyam. Over the years, he has sung in over 400 films and has recorded more than 500 private albums.

Venugopal hails from a musically inclined family. His maternal aunts, K. Sharadamani and K. Radhamani, known as the Parur sisters, were famous musicians. His cousins, Sujatha Mohan and Radhika Thilak, are also renowned singers, and his niece, Shweta Mohan, is a noted playback singer as well.

His popular songs include Poomaname from Nirakkoottu (1985) and Unarumee gaanam from Moonam Pakkam (1988). Venugopal has won several prestigious awards, including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

G Venugopal shuts down his death rumors

Once again, G Venugopal became the subject of a death hoax. A false message claiming he had died went viral. However, the singer responded on social media with humour and shared a screenshot of the fake post.

Venugopal didn’t lose his cool. Instead, he joked about it and asked followers if they had tips to deal with such weird situations.

In his words, "So I am the lucky one who has come to seek death for the second time in a year. Now, after trekking and snow climbing in Sonmarg, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam in Kashmir, I returned to Srinagar with my wife when my friends in my model school group sent me this news with the title "What will we do if you die every now and then...". Please advise me whether I should hold a press conference to say that I don't plan on dying anytime soon.."

Take a look at the post below:

