Who is Sumanth Kumar? Meet Anaganaga actor who is eldest grandson of ANR and rumored to be dating Mrunal Thakur

Today, we’re talking about an actor who belongs to one of South India’s most reputed film families, yet remains remarkably grounded. He is none other than Sumanth Kumar, the eldest grandson of legendary star Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Although he stayed away from the limelight for some time, he has regained attention with his performance in Anaganaga. Before we dive into his film, let’s take a closer look at who he is.

Who is Sumanth?

Sumanth Kumar is a Telugu actor with strong roots in the Akkineni family. Born in Hyderabad, he is the eldest grandson of the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao. He is also a cousin of actors Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni. According to a Times of India report, he was raised in India under his grandfather’s care while his parents, Surendra Yarlagadda and Satyavathi Akkineni, moved to the US.

Educated at Hyderabad Public School, Sumanth later pursued Film Studies at Columbia College Chicago after dropping out of an engineering course in Michigan. He entered the film industry in 1999 with Prema Katha, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Though not a hit, it earned critical acclaim. His early career saw moderate success, but he rose to fame with films like Satyam, Gowri, and Madhumasam.

Over the years, Sumanth delivered hits like Malli Raava and won praise for supporting roles in Sita Ramam and Vaathi. He also portrayed his grandfather in NTR: Kathanayakudu. Apart from acting, Sumanth is a partner in Annapurna Studios. Despite highs and lows in his career, he remains a respected name in Telugu cinema.

Sumanth and Mrunal Thakur's dating rumors

Sumanth and Mrunal Thakur worked together alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Sita Ramam. While there were no rumors about their relationship at that time, recently, a photo of them together went viral. While it led to several speculations, Sumanth recently addressed the issue during a recent interview.

Sumanth clarified that there is no truth to the dating rumors. He stated that the viral photo was taken during the making of Sita Ramam. "That photo is from the time we worked on Sita Ramam. Now, people are sharing it and making assumptions about marriage," he said. He also confirmed that he hasn’t met Mrunal since the movie's release.

Sumanth added that he has no plans for marriage. He enjoys his routine, which includes watching films, working out, and playing sports. Notably, he was previously married to actress Keerthi Reddy in 2004, but the couple divorced amicably in 2006.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the Telugu movie Anaganaga and it will release on ETV Win on May 15.

