Anaganaga Early Reviews: Here's what netizens have to say about Sumanth's family drama movie ahead of its digital debut

Sumanth-starrer Anaganaga is all set to make its digital debut on May 15. Directed by Sunny Sanjay, the movie has become the talk of the town ever since the makers hosted a special premiere show last evening. Now, social media is buzzing with reviews of the film. If you're planning to watch it online, check out these early reactions before the OTT release.

Viewers described Anaganaga as a feel-good film with a simple yet meaningful story centered on private schools and the education system. Many felt that the director conveyed a good message through the narrative. Sumanth’s performance as Vyas received praise, with moviegoers saying he was deeply immersed in the role.

The film’s family-friendly content also stood out. Audiences highlighted the strong father-son bonding and appreciated the melodious music. Several viewers felt the movie was heartwarming and adorable, with standout performances from both the lead actors and the child artist.

Several called Anaganaga a beautiful film. They stated that Sumanth has delivered another classic and the emotional climax left a few in tears. The performances of the son Ram and the character Bhaagi were also applauded. People took note of director Sunny Sanjay’s talent on screen. Overall, viewers felt that the film leaves a lasting emotional impact and is perfect for a family watch.

Adivi Sesh also reviewed the movie and wrote on X, "Cheppa kadha @iSumanth #MalliRaava tharuvaatha inkoka gem #Anaganaga."

Take a look at the posts below:

Anaganaga revolves around today’s education system, where rote learning dominates student life. The story introduces a figure who challenges these norms. Instead of following traditional methods, he uses storytelling to teach. His goal is to reach students who feel lost in the race for success. The film highlights how creative teaching can bring out the best in children.

The Sumanth starrer will start streaming on ETV Win from May 15. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the upcoming OTT releases!

