Who was Shobitha Shivanna? Know everything about Kannada actress who allegedly died by suicide

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna allegedly died by suicide in her apartment in Kondapur, Telangana. Her mortal remains have been sent to the hospital for a postmortem. Meanwhile, police officials have filed a case and are probing the matter. While we discuss more about her untimely demise, let us know who Shobitha was!

Who was Shobitha Shivanna?

According to a Filmibeat report, Shobitha Shivanna was born in Bangalore on September 23, 1992. Since childhood, she has had an interest in arts and entertainment. Shobitha studied at Baldwin Girls' High School in the city.

She went on to study Fashion Designing at the National Institute of Fashion Technology. Her acting career started in 2015 with the Kannada film RangiTaranga. The movie was a significant hit and received widespread acclaim.

Meanwhile, Shobitha Shivanna worked in several popular Kannada TV serials and movies. Some of her best films include Ondh Kathe Hella, Eradondla Mooru, Vandana, ATM Attempt to Murder, and Jackpot. She also appeared in TV shows like Gaalipata, Kogile, Mangala Gowri, Brahmagantu, and Krishna Rukmini.

About Shobitha Shivanna's demise

According to an ANI report, Shobitha Shivanna has allegedly died by suicide at her home in Kondapur. The location falls under the Gachibowli police station's jurisdiction.

The reason behind her untimely demise still remains unclear. Authorities are currently investigating the case. "Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna was found dead in the apartment. She allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kondapur, within the limits of PS Gachibowli. The police have registered a case, and the deceased's body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem," a cop told ANI.

As per media reports, Shobitha lived in Kondapur with her husband Sudhir. She had reportedly stepped away from acting projects after tying the knot last year.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, if you or your loved ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse, then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

