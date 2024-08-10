Best-dressed celebs of week: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone who set the fashion bar high

Fashion is always evolving, and celebrities are always very helpful in showcasing the new trends. Every week, we get to witness them in lovely ensembles that cannot be missed, and the last seven days were not an exception. From basic yet chic looks to a super stylish appearance, this week was full of fashion fabulousness. Here are the five best-dressed celebrities of the week that deserve to be highlighted for bringing their fashion A-game.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a white suit set from AJSK

Kareena Kapoor was spotted attending an event dressed in a white suit set by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It featured a kurta with full sleeves, a round neck, and delicate silver embroidery along the neckline, borders, and cuffs. She paired it with straight-leg palazzo pants and a matching dupatta, also embellished with silver embroidery and white floral motifs. For accessories, Kareena chose minimalistic green and silver danglers and silver heels. Her make-up included kohl-lined eyes with a subtle smoke effect, softly blushed cheeks, and nude lips, and her hair was styled in a neat bun.

Deepika Padukone in green floral Sabyasachi kurta

Deepika Padukone redefined maternity fashion with her recent look. On August 8th, she stepped out in a beautiful Sabyasachi kurta set featuring a green base with bold floral prints and a classic shirt-style collar. The silk kurta’s loose fit offered comfort and style. She paired it with white pants and accessorized the look by carrying a Louis Vuitton dauphine MM bag and Max Mara brown flats. Her minimal make-up, featuring subtle smokey eyes, glossy lips, and soft waves in her hair, completed her maternity look.

Kiara Advani in a pink floral dress from Rebecca Vallance

This week, Kiara Advani proved that Barbie season is here to stay with her latest look. She dazzled in an Odette midi dress by Rebecca Vallance, priced around 73,042. The bright pink dress featured floral embellishments, an off-shoulder neckline, and a corseted bodice with a body-hugging silhouette and slit. She paired her dress with a light pink crystal-embellished silhouette from Charles & Keith. Her minimalistic accessories included a shimmering diamond ring and her make-up. choices were well-shaped brows, lipstick, pink eyeshadow, and hair styled in a neat ponytail.

Shraddha Kapoor in a red three-piece co-ord set from Saksha & Kinni

Shraddha Kapoor has been turning heads with her bold fashion choices while promoting Stree 2. She recently wore a striking red ensemble from Sakshi & Kinni, featuring a structured red bustier with subtle black prints, a cropped red jacket with crisp collars and knotted cuffs, and floor-length pants with matching prints. Her look was completed by golden hoop earrings and delicate rings from Palmonas. With subtle make-up and soft parted waves, she completed her look.

Triptii Dimri in a lilac sharara set from the House of Masaba

Triptii Dimri dazzled at the re-release event of Laila Majnu in a beautiful lilac sharara set from the house of Masaba. Her outfit featured a square neckline adorned with gold floral motifs and matching golden borders. The flared sharara pants echoed the kurta’s design with tiny floral prints and golden details. She completed the look with a dupatta embellished with golden motifs, silver bangles, a ring, and golden jhumkas. Her make-up was kept minimal, and her hair was styled in side-parted curls.

Some of these celebrities have demonstrated that indeed, dress code, whether formal or informal, is all about style and confidence. Their choices this week are definitely going to be trend-setting and fabulous in the world of fashion.

