From French knot to Infinity loop, 5 stylish and creative ways to tie a scarf to transform your basic outfit

Scarves are more than a way to keep yourself warm; they are versatile accessories that can completely transform an outfit too. Experimenting with different ways to tie a scarf can be a game-changer for your wardrobe and can breathe new life into your outfit or wardrobe. So if you also have a lot of scarves lying in your cupboard and you want to elevate your outfit with them and you are thinking about how to tie a scarf, here are 5 different ways to tie a scarf inspired by celebs.

5 ways of how to tie a scarf

French Knot

Tying a short scarf with a knot around the neck can be a chic and practical way to accessorize your look. For a short scarf, you will need one that’s about 20-30 inches in length. This could be a silk scarf like Mrunal Thakur or a lightweight cotton scarf. Place the scarf around the neck and tie the knot. For a simple knot, cross the two ends of the scarf and then tie a simple knot by pulling one end through the loop. You can tie a scarf like this with a simple top and jeans or with a blazer or turtle neck top. This will also work with dresses or sweaters.

The Toss

The toss style is an easy and stylish way to wear a scarf. You can opt for a medium or long lightweight scarf, ideally one that is lightweight, like Janhvi’s. Wool scarves can also work well. For a relaxed toss look, toss one end over your shoulder or back while another end falls naturally in the front. Pair the tossed scarf with a t-shirt, sweater, jeans or pants. You can wear it over a blazer or cardigan for a stylish touch.

Infinity scarf look

It is essentially a looped scarf that can be worn in multiple ways. Select a scarf that can be looped in a continuous circle like Shilpa’s. For this look, drape the scarf around the neck twice, this creates a fuller appearance and provides extra insulation. Ensure the scarf is snug but not too tight. You can wear this scarf under a jacket or a coat. For a more dressy appearance, look for a scarf with embellishments. Coordinate it with your best accessories.

Flirty style scarf

The flirty style like Malaika is all about adding a flirty and playful touch to your outfit. This style often features a light, airy fabric such as a chiffon or cotton blend. Scarves with playful colors or vibrant styles work well. Drape the scarf around your neck and tie a loose knot at the end of the scarf and let the other end hang down in the front. This creates a relaxed, flirty look with a bit of flair. For a feminine look, pair the scarf with a dress or a blouse. The style is all about adding movement to your look.

The double knot

The double knot scarf like Kareena is a practical way to secure a scarf around your neck. Select a scarf that is long enough to allow for a double knot. Place the scarf around your neck with both ends evenly hanging in front. Cross the ends and form a basic knot. Take the second end and tie a second knot over the first one. Wear it with a sweater or under a coat. You can also combine it with a blazer. The best materials for this are wool, cashmere or silk.

These tips give a solution to your problem of how to tie scarves. So experiment with different knots and scarf styles to find what best suits your personal style and the occasion.

