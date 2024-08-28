From French knot to Infinity loop, 5 stylish and creative ways to tie a scarf to transform your basic outfit

Wondering how to tie a scarf in stylish ways? Here are 5 ideas to tie a scarf that will give your look an instant boost. Check it out.

By Sargun Chabbra
Updated on Aug 28, 2024  |  05:45 PM IST |  2.2K
5 creative ways to tie a scarf
5 creative ways to tie a scarf ( PC: Celeb insta/ Jeet Gohil/Roy)

Scarves are more than a way to keep yourself warm; they are versatile accessories that can completely transform an outfit too. Experimenting with different ways to tie a scarf can be a game-changer for your wardrobe and can breathe new life into your outfit or wardrobe. So if you also have a lot of scarves lying in your cupboard and you want to elevate your outfit with them and you are thinking about how to tie a scarf, here are 5 different ways to tie a scarf inspired by celebs.

5 ways of how to tie a scarf 

French Knot

Mrunal Thakur in french knot scarf

Tying a short scarf with a knot around the neck can be a chic and practical way to accessorize your look. For a short scarf, you will need one that’s about 20-30 inches in length. This could be a silk scarf like Mrunal Thakur or a lightweight cotton scarf. Place the scarf around the neck and tie the knot. For a simple knot, cross the two ends of the scarf and then tie a simple knot by pulling one end through the loop. You can tie a scarf like this with a simple top and jeans or with a blazer or turtle neck top. This will also work with dresses or sweaters.

The Toss

Janhvi Kapoor in toss style scarf

The toss style is an easy and stylish way to wear a scarf. You can opt for a medium or long lightweight scarf, ideally one that is lightweight, like Janhvi’s. Wool scarves can also work well. For a relaxed toss look, toss one end over your shoulder or back while another end falls naturally in the front. Pair the tossed scarf with a t-shirt, sweater, jeans or pants. You can wear it over a blazer or cardigan for a stylish touch.

Infinity scarf look

Shilpa Shetty in infinity scarf look

It is essentially a looped scarf that can be worn in multiple ways. Select a scarf that can be looped in a continuous circle like Shilpa’s. For this look, drape the scarf around the neck twice, this creates a fuller appearance and provides extra insulation. Ensure the scarf is snug but not too tight. You can wear this scarf under a jacket or a coat. For a more dressy appearance, look for a scarf with embellishments. Coordinate it with your best accessories.

Flirty style scarf

Malaika Arora in flirty style scarf

The flirty style like Malaika is all about adding a flirty and playful touch to your outfit. This style often features a light, airy fabric such as a chiffon or cotton blend. Scarves with playful colors or vibrant styles work well. Drape the scarf around your neck and tie a loose knot at the end of the scarf and let the other end hang down in the front. This creates a relaxed, flirty look with a bit of flair. For a feminine look, pair the scarf with a dress or a blouse. The style is all about adding movement to your look.

The double knot

Kareena Kapoor in double knot scarf

The double knot scarf like Kareena is a practical way to secure a scarf around your neck. Select a scarf that is long enough to allow for a double knot. Place the scarf around your neck with both ends evenly hanging in front. Cross the ends and form a basic knot. Take the second end and tie a second knot over the first one. Wear it with a sweater or under a coat. You can also combine it with a blazer. The best materials for this are wool, cashmere or silk.

These tips give a solution to your problem of how to tie scarves. So experiment with different knots and scarf styles to find what best suits your personal style and the occasion.

Latest Articles