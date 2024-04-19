Inside Orry’s closet: Power dressing, jewelry to phone covers; pinch of quirk and and lot of wow

Orhan Awatramani, lovingly referred to as Orry by his fans, isn’t just your average influencer; he’s the epitome of cool, who has won over paparazzi and fashion critics alike with his magnetic personality and sense of style. From his casual streetwear looks to his appearances on the red carpet, even his choice of jewellery and phone covers have caused a stir on Instagram.

What sets Orry apart is his authenticity. While influencers often hide behind filters and facades, Orry remains refreshingly genuine. Today, we will decode Orry’s wardrobe for you, which has earned him praise from some of the most discerning voices in the industry.

Orry’s unique Pantsuit collection

Let's start with Orry's pantsuits. Orry has often been seen wearing unique and diverse pantsuits, all designed by Nikhil Kohle. One of his signature looks is the ombre pantsuit, where colors blend seamlessly from shades of red to vibrant oranges.

It's a statement, showcasing Orry's love for bold and striking hues. But he doesn't stop there. The social media influencer was spotted in a dazzling red pantsuit adorned with sequins. His pantsuit is perfect for nightouts making him the center of attention.

For a playful twist, Orry embraced pantsuits featuring beloved characters like Pokemon and other cartoons.Orry wore a black pantsuit by Rahul Mishra, featuring a 3d large fly motif at the front, and a blue pantsuit adorned with caricatures of his own face. The cartoon added a dash of fun to his wardrobe, showing that fashion doesn’t always have to be serious and can be downright delightful too.

In a beautiful homage to Indian craftsmanship, Orry dons a pantsuit crafted from multiple lengha borders sourced from classical Indian dancers’ garments. This unique piece not only celebrates traditional artistry but also reflects Orry's appreciation for cultural heritage and diversity.

The influencer has also shown his affinity for floral prints as he infused floral patterns into his pantsuit. What truly sets Orry apart is his ability to make every print and silhouette his own.

Orry’s jewelry with a touch of quirk

Just as creative as Orry’s pantsuits are, so are his jewelry choices. Orry once adorned dandelion earrings at the Ambani party which went viral. Even Rihanna snapped a picture with those earrings. Another noteworthy piece in Orry’s jewelry collection is a pair of small earrings shaped like keys, a truly unique jewelry piece. Orry was snapped wearing rings on each finger, with each ring bearing the initials of his name.

On his birthday, the influencer accessorized his shirt with unusual jewelry featuring butterflies. He adored the combination of the Barbie core and beaded jewellery trends. We must say that Orry’s jewelry collection is incredibly unique, and one feels tempted to steal it all.

Orry's chic and unique phone covers

Orry receives a lot of attention, but even more so with his phone covers. One of Orry's stylish phone covers is yellow with a peeled banana attached to it, which went viral. Then there's the creepy phone cover Orry owns, with a lizard with a long tail on it. Another unique cover Orry has is shaped like a butcher knife.

There's also one with eye sockets and another shaped like a keypad phone. We wonder if Orry has a separate wardrobe just for phone covers because his collection seems endless.

In one picture, we got a glimpse of Orry's shoe collection, which included numerous Nike sneakers and Crocs. I felt like plundering his entire sneaker collection.

Orry's wardrobe is primarily composed of an eclectic mix of items that capture his distinct style sense and personality. Every item in his collection, from colourful designs and unusual pairings to tailored suits in striking hues, conveys that he's not afraid of experimentation and he's carefree about trying every fashion trend wholeheartedly.

