Keerthy Suresh’s black saree with its celestial embroidered blouse is the perfect recipe for glam cocktail nights this season

Keerthy Suresh knows how to turn heads and even at the special screening of her film Baby John, she managed to pull everyone’s attention when she arrived at the event in a mesmerizing black saree. Once again, the talented actress proved that she is a true style icon. Let’s get a closer look at her outfit.

The Mahanati actress turned heads in a stunning black chiffon saree from the shelves of celebrated designer Nachiket Barve, proving yet again that she is the ultimate fashionista of the film industry.

The classic saree was apt for the event, exuding beauty and elegance in its design. She added a modern spin to her traditional attire by wearing a blouse with some intricate design. The patterns were taken from ancient times, such as celestial movements, in black and white embroidery that created a breathtaking contrast on the entire outfit. A halter neck gave a bold and trendy touch that perfectly complemented the nine-yard wonder.

Keerthy’s styling was equally on point. She enhanced her saree with her statement diamond drop earrings and some delicate rings that added just enough sparkle to the ensemble. Makeup was the cherry on top to complement her classic yet bold look complete with signature smokey eyes matched with nude glossy lips. Wispy lashes and perfectly arched brows only added to the allure, making her look effortlessly radiant.

Advertisement

The Baby John actress pulled off an open hair hairstyle and added some soft curls to achieve that true desi diva look by leaving it side parted. It added a romantic feel to the whole appearance. The combination of her celestial-inspired outfit and polished styling made her a vision to behold, proving once again that Keerthy can seamlessly blend tradition with modernity.

Be it a cocktail night, a wedding reception, or even an evening event when elegance and sophistication must be brought to the fore, this look screams perfection. Keerthy Suresh's appearance at the screening is a masterclass on how to slay a classic saree look but with a modern twist.

With her spellbinding sartorial choices and genuine talent, she continues to set benchmarks in fashion and cinema. While we are all waiting for her performance in Baby John, her fashion statement during the screening has already ignited hearts!