Madhuri Dixit’s multicolored lehenga for Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant’s wedding is a kaleidoscope of colors

Looks were dropped, or should we say served? The Ambani wedding became one of its kind by bringing Bollywood, Hollywood, and sensational people from around the world into one place. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Ambani was nothing less than the Indian Met Gala, where celebrities, stylists and their fashion game did the talking. Amidst the bustling shenanigans, Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr. Nene, set major couple goals in their magnificent outfits and cute poses.

Decoding Madhuri Dixit’s Baarat look

Madhuri Dixit Nene, our Bollywood diva and a timeless fashion icon attended the Ambani wedding in an awe-inspiring ensemble created by Rimple and Harpreet. Her lehenga had multiple colors, boasting pastel shades as well as rich hues making it an ornamented piece of art, created with layered intricate work of gota-patti. The zardozi work on the skirt adds to the charm, making her shine and glow like the sun, moon, and stars. Starting from exquisitely patched fabric tukdas to intricately embroidered dupattas that completed her royal dress, every detail about this lehenga was thought out.

Styled by Mohit Rai and Tarang Arora she exuded elegance and sophistication. She chose to opt for fewer accessories to keep it simple and comfortable to dance her way through. The lehenga was not only a statement of her beauty but also spoke volumes about the expertise behind Rimple & Harpreet's designs characterized by complex patterns that symbolize extravagance.

Keeping it natural and elegant

Last but not least, the minimal, warm, and natural hair and makeup by Chettiar Queensly and Billy Manik added an exquisite touch to the iconic diva’s look. Her hair was let open, with light waves to keep it clean yet stunning to balance the lehenga. Overall, her hair and makeup highlighted the smile on her face while she looked at her husband, Dr. Nene.

Talking about her husband Dr. Nene, he looked absolutely dapper in an all-over Keri-printed sherwani by Kalki Fashion. The sherwani featured motifs in warm tones of pastel green, blue, and red, perfectly matching Madhuri's outfit. Styled by Rochelle D'sa Syiemiong and Anisha Gandhi, the look is simply feeling regal, completed by a pair of brown shoes by The Alternate.

Sandeep Kumar and Billy Manik ensured his hair and makeup were natural and suave, adding to the couple’s charismatic presence at the Ambani wedding festivities. Together, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr. Nene embodied grace and style, making a memorable statement amidst the grandeur of the occasion in every stitch and detail.

