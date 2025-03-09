Mira Rajput Kapoor pulls off men’s shirt worth Rs 18k for her airport look, channeling demure and effortless vibes

A style icon and skincare queen, Mira Rajput Kapoor never misses to turn heads with her looks. Even if her outfits are less dramatic and more demure, people will notice. Reason? Her styling sense is just amazing! Recently, Mira was spotted at the airport in a Ralph Lauren men’s shirt worth Rs 18,000 and we love that! Let’s break down her outfit.

Only Mrs. Kapoor can turn a masculine fit into a demure look with her styling sense. Mira Rajput donned a striped Oxford shirt for her airport look by the distinguished label Ralph Lauren. The multi-colored shirt featured pastel yellow, blue, and green hues, giving it a fresh and lively feel. Its signature pony logo on the right adds a luxe check to the shirt.

The fashion maven sported this striped shirt in a relaxed fit for an effortless but stylish airport look. She paired this versatile branded staple with light-washed blue bell-bottom jeans. Mira added a brown belt to balance the monochromatic outfit.

The showstopper of Mira Kapoor’s outfit was her opulent Hermès Kelly 20 leather handbag in Quebracho color marching her belt. The lifestyle influencer skipped jewelry altogether and just adorned her engagement ring. For footwear, Mira opted for sleek striped sandals.

Often applauded for her flawless skin and skincare knowledge, Mira Rajput radiated in natural everyday make-up. Reveling in an effortless glam, Kapoor flaunted defined eyebrows, blushed-up cheeks, soft black eyeliner, and nude pink lips. She left her strands free for a laidback yet elegant look.

Mira Kapoor’s this airport look will indeed be noted down in the airport fashion inspiration book since it’s so demure, so mindful. Her choice of Ralph Lauren men’s shirt was an extraordinary pick that she elegantly paired with bell bottoms. Leaving her look as natural as it could be, Mira Rajput Kapoor nailed the effortless airport look aesthetic.