Katrina Kaif is nothing less than a Disney Princess in pastel ruby fairytale-esque gown worth Rs 4.45 lakh

Katrina Kaif is the epitome of striking beauty, still making her fans' hearts skip a beat with her captivating allure. From her 2000s girl-pop outfits to her current ensembles, which exude sophisticated femininity, Katrina Kaif knows how to make a statement every time. In this turn, Kaif wooed her fans and left them reminiscing about her timeless delicate beauty in a powder pink fairytale gown worth Rs 4.45 lakh by the label Iris Serban.

Mrs. Kaushal was recently papped with her husband Vicky as she dressed up like a doll to attend her friend’s wedding party. For the event, Katrina slipped into a drop-dead-gorgeous maxi gown in powder pink that made her look like a Disney princess.

The silk-chiffon fabric of the gown added volume for a whimsical touch. The strapless dress featured fitted draped detailing at the bodice and a heart-shaped neckline, making it chic and elegant. The Merry Christmas actress’s dress highlighted a delicate yet substantial floral appliqué emerging gracefully from its bust.

The long, flared fabric flowed elegantly from the hem of the boned bodice, giving the gown an ethereal feel. The silk-chiffon fabric gracefully swayed like water with every movement, making it almost magical and mesmerizing.

The fashion diva accessorized this fairytale look with just a diamond bracelet. Katrina Kaif embraced a soft make-up look with a glowy base, eyeliner, and dewy pink lips for this gorgeous look. The Tiger 3 actress kept her black luscious hair flowing freely like her gown, further elevating her look to excellence.

Holding hands with her beloved Vicky Kaushal, Katrina blushed like a Disney princess with her prince on a royal escapade. Vicky aka Chhaava gave an Indian royal feel, while on the flip side, Katrina embodied the charm of an English queen—something we love about the celebrated couple.



Katrina was a symphony of enchanting beauty and sophisticated elegance in this pink maxi dress—like a princess in a ball gown on her way to a ball dance with her prince charming.