Do you smell the sweet smell of flowers with the sparkle of traditional decoration and the happiness and cheer of garba and dandiya nights with some super lively beats making the rounds? Well, it’s because Navratri 2024 is here. But, with statement sarees for the occasion, there is no better and easier way to elevate your Navratri 2024 looks than with celebrity-approved modern trendy hairstyle for saree looks. After all, they hit the marks.

Wondering which hairstyle looks best with a saree or how to tie your hair for saree? Well, why don’t we zoom right in to have a closer look at some of the trendiest and easy-to-make hairstyles for sarees to take your festive season-ready looks to the next level? It’s time to add some allure to your Navratri 2024-ready ensemble.

7 Navratri-ready modern trendy hairstyle for saree looks:

The elegant French braid:

Have you ever tried to style your hair differently with unique and popular hairstyles like the French braid? If you haven’t tried it, you’re missing out. After all, even Alia Bhatt’s simply stunning three-strand French braid hairstyle is just perfect to add some spark to your looks. She wore a beautiful floral yellow traditional saree with a French braid hairstyle with two braids on each side in the front and tied back with a nice matching ribbon. Even if you have short hair, this is the modern trendy hairstyle for saree for you.

The timeless sleek bun:

Are you a fan of the clean aesthetic with a well-combed base then, Deepika Padukone’s go-to bun hairstyle is the best easy-to-create traditional hairstyle look that will leave you feeling incomparably inspired for the upcoming festive Navratri 2024 season. For this look, part your hair in the middle. Then, comb it on both sides for a sleek base. Following this, tie it up and roll it into a high and well-formulated bun for an elegant and flat twist. You can even add a gajra around the bun for a dramatic appeal and a perfect hairstyle.

The puffed-up hairstyle:

Are you a Gen-Z babe who is obsessed with ponytails that were slayed by the actresses in old Bollywood movies? Well, then Triptii Dimri’s timeless and modern trendy hairstyle look for saree is just the right way to go for you. Part your hair in the middle, pinning it at the back from both sides for the most elegant hairstyle. With a slight puff on both sides, add some major charm to the look. Leave flicks out on both sides to frame your face to perfection. You can even add fresh flowers with bobby pins to this one.

The beautiful ponytail:

If you’re looking to be a modern queen while keeping things minimalistic for your entire Navratri 2024 ethnic look then, Janhvi Kapoor’s high ponytail hairstyle is the perfect choice for your major festivities and parties. You wouldn’t even need other hair accessories with this unique idea. Comb your luscious locks back to create a sleek and voluminous base. Go with a naturally wavy hairstyle for some major spark. Remember to keep your accessories and makeup minimalistic to nail the look.

The naturally wavy look:

If you are a big fan of effortlessly stylish looks and simple hairstyles which don’t require a lot of unique styling and upkeep then, Ananya Panday’s effortlessly wavy hairstyle with an incomparably stylish and shimmery saree look totally rocked. She chose to leave her luscious locks open, styled into a naturally wavy look with soft curls and a middle parting to frame her face. It also added some volume to her overall ethnic style. We loved the stunning appeal of the modern trendy hairstyle for saree look for Navratri 2024.

The sleek and straight look:

There is nobody who knows just how to make a mark with an all-rounder ensemble quite like the ones carried to perfection by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She also made quite a festive-ready mark for Navratri 2024 in a sequinned fluorescent green saree with a sleek hairstyle look while answering the question ‘Does open hair look good with a saree?’. She went with a straight look, elevated with a middle parting, to ace the overall vibe. You can elevate such looks with touches of floral gorgeousness. Add some radiant makeup with bright lips to slay the vibe.

The low sleek ponytail look:

Are you one of those minimalistic queens who is obsessed with all kinds of ponytail looks? Well then, why don’t you have a look at Kiara Advani’s latest bright-hued pink saree look to match your tastes? The actress styled her luscious and dark locks into a low ponytail with a rather loose yet sleek base with a sassy middle parting. You can easily embellish such hairstyles with different types of flowers and even wrap them up with gajras for a unique traditional twist for your Navratri hairstyle look.

With these 7 modern trendy hairstyle for saree looks, you’re going to have some fun elevating your traditional attire for all festivities, this Navratri season. After all, who doesn’t want to slay the ethnic way for fun, fierce, festive, and fabulous days? We adore the easy-to-create and manage ideas.

So, which one of these celebrity-inspired modern trendy hairstyle for saree are your absolute favorite? Are you feeling inspired to slay your Navratri 2024 look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

