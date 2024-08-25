The OG Desi Girl is back in the Bay with all of her charm, confidence, talent, gorgeousness, and fierce fashion finesse. The classy diva is all prepared to attend her brother’s wedding festivities and celebrate in style. In fact, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a show-stopping berry-hued saree that legit took our breath away and left us gasping for more.

The Bluff actress also took to Instagram to share photos from the wedding festivities, and we are all things obsessed with her ethnic and elegant ensemble. Why don’t we zoom in and gave a look at her stylish and simply chic OOTN?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas always takes the lead when it comes to everything ethnic and elegant. Her latest statement-worthy and bright-hued ensemble was the life of the auspicious and festive occasion. The charming six yards of pure elegance were crafted beautifully and heavily embellished for the Love Again actress by none other than Bollywood’s favorite designer, Manish Malhotra, and we loved it.

The berry hue of the classy ethnic look also made the Baywatch actress’ complexion shine and glow. It was elegantly and perfectly draped around the diva’s slender and enviable frame, and the classy look really worked well for her. It literally elongated her legs, elevating the vibe of her look. The hemline and edges of the saree were also beautifully decorated with intricate floral-inspired embroidery work with sequins that took her look to the next level.

The sheer and lightweight chiffon material of her drape made it a very wise and comfortable choice for modern fashion queens. The Citadel actress further paired her statement and luxurious saree with a matching sleeveless and form-fitting blouse, which helped the diva flaunt her fiery curves. The alluring and deep neckline also added a rather sultry twist to the beyond-classy look. The floral embellishments of the Aitraaz actress’ blouse totally elevated it.

This gorgeous saree is proof that no matter where she lives, Priyanka will always be our own beloved Desi Girl. It’s quite safe to say that she has invented desi girl-core with this look. Priyanka literally went all out with her classy accessories for this look. The list included a layered and vintage pearl and ruby necklace worth Rs. 8 crores along with a classy platinum-diamond serpenti bracelet, worth approximately Rs. 31,93,311. She also carried a classy bag, worth Rs. 5,90,888 from the same brand.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also went with a radiant-looking makeup look to flaunt her natural beauty. With a matte base, just a touch of berry blush, volumizing mascara on the eyelashes, some pretty eyeshadow, and the prettiest burgundy-hues lipstick, she won our hearts. Although, the actress’ charming smile was the highlight of the whole ethnic-ready look.

Last but not least, Chopra also tied her dark locks up and styled them into a well-tied high bun look with gorgeous flicks on both sides of her face. This is an effortlessly elegant and manageable hairstyle with a middle parting visibly framing her gorgeous face while adding some sassy Bollywood charm to her look.

So, what did you think of PeeCee’s classy ethnic outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

