Cuteness Alert: Keerthy Suresh is officially living her best Barbie life and her floral dress is proof

As usual, Keerthy Suresh has done it again and proven she can do anything with ease, and look elegant while doing so. This time, she has turned into a real-life doll and we just cannot stop marveling at the cuteness of it. Keerthy also posted some gorgeous pictures of her in a beautiful floral printed dress which gave off a fun, cuteness personified and perfectly feminine appeal. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Keerthy’s dress is from the shelves of Yam India. Crafted in luxurious cotton satin, the dress features a burst of floral prints in hues of pink, orange, green and purple, creating a vibrant yet soothing palette that’s perfect for summer weather. The full circle skirt gives it that flirty, twirl worthy flair, while the U-neck design, both in front and back, adds just the right amount of playful elegance.

She looked very fashionable and cute at the same time which is just Keerthy’s style! The cotton satin fabric is lightweight, therefore perfect for wearing and still being incredibly beautiful. Plus, the bright coloured flowers practically scream vacation vibes! Whether it is within a flower garden or simply going for brunch with the girls, this dress will never disappoint.

For make-up, she opted for a fresh and glam approach, with brown lipstick perfectly complimenting her skin tone, and blushed cheeks adding soft and rosy glow. Her mascara laden lashes and winged eyeliner with a fun hint of silver that gave her eyes a flirty and doll-like effect. The nude-eyeshadow balanced the look making the eyes pop without stealing the focus from the overall vibe.

To top it all off, Keerthy styled her hair in a chic side parted ponytail, which kept the focus on stunning outfit while maintaining a polished, modern look. The combination of sleek hair and simple yet elegant accessories brought a harmonious balance to the floral dress.

We are in love with this Yam India number which has got us all day-dreaming about spinning in some flowers this season. If it’s one thing that Keerthy has made us believe, is that there is no off season for fun, flowers and in a way carefree attitude!

Keerthy manages to be the epitome of both style and grace from head to toe in her floral dress which proves that she is way more than just a fashion icon. This season, be ready for flowers, golden ornaments and the perfect high ponytail!

