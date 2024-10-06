Calling all fashionistas! It's the fifth day of Navratri celebrations, and white is the color of the day. However, let's move away from basic and dull looks. It’s time to embrace statement white outfits that will make you stand out during the festive season. What better way to get inspired than by looking at Bollywood's leading ladies like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Karisma Kapoor, and others, who show us how to rock white outfits with a touch of style? Think florals, elegant lehengas, and stunning anarkalis paired with oxidized accessories – let’s find your perfect Navratri inspiration.

So, why are we holding out? Let's zoom in and take a detailed look at the stunning white outfits paired with unique oxidized accessories to add some much-needed gorgeousness.

5 statement-worthy white looks for Navratri 2024:

Alia Bhatt in white floral saree:

If you love floral-inspired sarees, take inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s beautiful floral saree look. The yellow flowers stand out against the white base, making the piece look fabulous. The saree is paired with a matching fitted blouse featuring half sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Complete the look with oxidized jhumka earrings and rings for added style. Add a radiant makeup look for this one.

Kiara Advani’s elegant white lehenga:

Kiara Advani is known for her impeccable fashion sense. She recently wore a simple yet stunning lehenga set that showcased her unique style. The set included a flowing white skirt with well-defined pleats, a matching bralette-like blouse, and a contrasting yellow dupatta. To complete the look, she accessorized with an oxidized necklace and rings, elevating the overall ethnic ensemble. Go with a subtle makeup look.

Anushka Sharma’s white anarkali:

If you're a big fan of Anushka Sharma's classy and chic ensemble choices, then you really must take a look at her simply elegant white Anarkali look that she recently showcased. It's a great source of fashion inspiration for your Navratri celebration. Her stylish look featured a floor-length anarkali suit with well-defined pleats and elegant embroidery work to enhance your overall appearance. Complete the look with oxidized jhumkas, stylish bangles, and jutis. You can even add a makeup look to complement this outfit.

Priyanka Chopra’s white floral suit:

If you're looking for a simple yet special outfit for a Navratri celebration or party, take inspiration from Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Her stylish suit was absolutely fabulous. The ensemble included a long-fitted kurta with full sleeves that beautifully hugged and accentuated her curves. It was adorned with a multicolored floral print, giving off a vibrant vibe. The kurta was paired with matching wide-legged pants and stunning earrings, completing the look with pretty head-turning oxidized earrings. You really must add a flawless and radiant makeup look for this one, with a bold lip.

Karisma Kapoor’s white embroidered suit:

Last but not least, if you want to achieve the perfect look, take inspiration from Karisma Kapoor's monochromatic suit. It features a white base with delicate black embroidery around the neckline and on the kurta. You can enhance the outfit by pairing it with printed and embroidered wide-legged, high-waisted pants. Complete the look with a sheer white dupatta, oxidized jhumkas, and black bangles. We appreciate the subtle makeup look that complements the modern ensemble.

At the end of the day, it's essential to remember that the key to wearing white is to embrace its purity and elegance. Add a touch of vibrant accessories or bold makeup to elevate your outfit. And most importantly, have fun and celebrate the beauty of Navratri. Are you ready to celebrate in style?

So, which one of these statement white ethnic looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

