Navratri Day 7 color: Celebrity-inspired blue outfits for those last-minute garba plans

As we are almost at the end of the auspicious, joyful Navratri season, it’s time to embrace the beauty of the blue color. The 7th day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Kaalratri– the destructive form of Goddess Durga, making blue a perfect color to wear, symbolizing depth, tranquility, and richness.

But are you still confused about what to wear? No worries, we’ve got you some amazing celebrity-inspired blue outfits that are easy to style for your last-minute plans. Let’s now dive into them and explore how these Bollywood celebrities turned basic outfits into a sassy and classy fit.

1. Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna, known for her grounded attitude and stylish appearance, gave us the perfect Navratri look. The actress took to Instagram to share her picture wearing a chic, basic blue co-ord set. The outfit features a flowy, high-waist palazzo paired with a printed crop top and a blue cape.

To add a dramatic touch, she kept her hair loose with soft curls and complemented the outfit with minimal accessories. Instead of something small, Rashmika opts for hanging earrings, adding a perfect festive vibe. Elevating her beauty, our Srivalli goes for subtle brown lip shade, defined brows, and smokey eyes, adding the right glamour. If you’re someone who wants to mix traditional with something modern, then this outfit can be the right grab for you. You can even opt for oxidized jewelry, giving the perfect Navratri feel.

2. Alia Bhatt

Rock a relaxed vibe just like Alia Bhatt. The actress looked gorgeous in her deep blue kaftan with a flowy fit and loose sleeves. The stunning dress features abstract pattern, and some yellow, and pink accents, making it the right choice for your next Navratri look.

Keeping her look low-key, Alia Bhatt paired her outfit with hanging oxidized earrings, and rings, and opted for a small bindi, giving a perfect traditional touch to her look. Not pushing too hard, she kept her hair loose, and let them flow naturally. For more accessories, you can even go for a simple oxidized necklace and round earrings.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor gives off modern ethnic vibes in a blue co-ord set. The actress looks mesmerizing in her printed crop top paired with matching pants, and a long cape. The flowy pattern of wide leg, and cape is perfect for an effortless style. Completing the outfit, the actress opts for soft curls, and middle-length hanging earrings. Highlighting her natural beauty, she went for soft makeup with subtle red lipstick, and smokey brows, making it the right for Navratri glow.

For an extra Navratri touch, you can also choose oxidized jewelry with a choker neckpiece, or hanging earrings.

These three outfits are now my personal favorite, and would definitely try them on for my next Navratri look.

Would you like to give it a try? Let us know in the comment below.

