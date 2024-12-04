Nayanthara is a deadly combination of hot & cute in an organza saree look and wavy hair hairstyle

Every fashion trend comes and goes, but saree they’re timeless. Nayanthara, known for her effortless style and elegance, considers the saree her first choice; indeed, there’s no denying it. The actress recently graced our screen with her gorgeous look in a green organza saree that takes the lead in your festive closet. Let’s dig deep into her look.

Nayanthara was seen engaging in a photoshoot wearing a dark green organza saree. Her saree from Neela by Anu Vardhan exudes luxe feels. With the plain, sheer fabric and dark color, the actress’s choice of bold saree surely deserves a place on your shopping list.

Perfectly draped around the waist and one side of pallu tucked into her blouse, Nayanthara’s outfit was flawlessly wrapped around her body. As a graceful addition, she let one side of the pallu fall on her arms, comfortable enough to slay the whole function. Also, the sheer fabric served the right amount of skin, quite balancing the tradition with contemporary appeal.

Her blouse is where all the drama lies. The lady superstar decided to pair her saree with the black halter-neck blouse. With sleeveless details and neck covered, her blouse was right enough to complement the bold touch of her saree.

Looking at the photos, we can say she didn’t overdo her look. The Jawan actress accessorized her look with the round earrings that shine right from her ears, an understated addition that is enough to enhance the overall appearance. She also went for a simple ring, perfect to keep the look low-key obsessed.

Her makeup game deserves appreciation. The kohl-rimmed eyes—kajal, eyeliner, and smokey eyeshadow accentuated with defined brows, perfectly blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick are the ideal makeup inspiration for an everyday glam look. Finally, for a messy yet gorgeous touch, the actress decided to keep her hair open in loose waves and settle them in a side partition, preventing them from coming on the face and creating a perfectly styled appearance.

Everything from sheer saree to minimal accessories and bold eye makeup, Nayanthara’s overall look was all about exuding timeless elegance. If you’re someone who is looking for a perfect saree inspo to grace your loved one's wedding or attend a party, this versatile pick can turn heads at any event.

All you have to do is give a personalized touch depending on the occasion. For example, if you’re attending a wedding, you can enhance this saree look with traditional round earrings, minimal makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, nude lipstick, and hair styled open. For the party, you can opt for trendy statement piece earrings and bold makeup and experiment with hairstyles like a high ponytail. Try these tips, and we’re sure it won’t disappoint you.

